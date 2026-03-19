Judge Murphy/NYC strikes out against speaking out against terrorism/Wood Pellets/Hit Piece on COVID reseacher/Catherine Austin-Fitts
Thursday, March 19, 2026
The Pharma-Funded Network Behind Judge Murphy’s Assault on HHS Authority - ARTICLE
NYC Council Threatens Councilwoman for Condemning Terrorism - ARTICLE
How the UK Pays Billions to Burn the World’s Forests - more Agenda 2030 scams - be sure someone is making a bundle from this - ARTICLE
A Top Brown University Cancer Researcher Published His Findings on Covid Vaccines. Then Came the Attacks. - ARTICLE
Catherine Austin Fitts on Programmable Money, Poisoning the Public/ Depopulation and the Iran War - you can sit around wasting your time criticizing what our federal government is doing but you will not be able to change anything even at the election box. We need to concentrate on what they have planned for us while we are paying attention to AI, Iran etc. I think we should pay more attention to what Catherine is talking about and how to protect ourselves and our family. I have implemented many of the things Catherine has advised and still have a couple more things to do - put your money in a local credit union, use cash, only do business with stores and organizations that accept cash, only keep enough money in the bank to pay your bills, buy gold and silver, buy food and water, have an alternate form of energy (solar, generator), prepare, build a coalition in your community, invest in hard assets, get our of debt - 48 min. VIDEO
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How the UK Pays Billions to Burn the World’s Forests:
Impressive article! You'd think the basic assumption that "CO2 is poison" is valid.
It is a lie.
CO2 is a man-made talking point for idiot liberals who believe we are committing suicide with low taxes and combustible fuels.
If the UK wants to send billions of bucks to our forest products industry, YAY! We win!
Now, if someone wants to clean up the TRUE toxic biomass, let them flush Democrats from office.