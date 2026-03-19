Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

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Brent Briggs's avatar
Brent Briggs
Mar 19

How the UK Pays Billions to Burn the World’s Forests:

Impressive article! You'd think the basic assumption that "CO2 is poison" is valid.

It is a lie.

CO2 is a man-made talking point for idiot liberals who believe we are committing suicide with low taxes and combustible fuels.

If the UK wants to send billions of bucks to our forest products industry, YAY! We win!

Now, if someone wants to clean up the TRUE toxic biomass, let them flush Democrats from office.

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