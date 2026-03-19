The Pharma-Funded Network Behind Judge Murphy’s Assault on HHS Authority - ARTICLE

NYC Council Threatens Councilwoman for Condemning Terrorism - ARTICLE

How the UK Pays Billions to Burn the World’s Forests - more Agenda 2030 scams - be sure someone is making a bundle from this - ARTICLE

A Top Brown University Cancer Researcher Published His Findings on Covid Vaccines. Then Came the Attacks. - ARTICLE

Catherine Austin Fitts on Programmable Money, Poisoning the Public/ Depopulation and the Iran War - you can sit around wasting your time criticizing what our federal government is doing but you will not be able to change anything even at the election box. We need to concentrate on what they have planned for us while we are paying attention to AI, Iran etc. I think we should pay more attention to what Catherine is talking about and how to protect ourselves and our family. I have implemented many of the things Catherine has advised and still have a couple more things to do - put your money in a local credit union, use cash, only do business with stores and organizations that accept cash, only keep enough money in the bank to pay your bills, buy gold and silver, buy food and water, have an alternate form of energy (solar, generator), prepare, build a coalition in your community, invest in hard assets, get our of debt - 48 min. VIDEO

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