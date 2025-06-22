Professor Judith Curry: Climate Science Has Become Pseudo Science - anyone that has taken the time to research the roots of the man made climate change scam knows it was created as the global boogie man to instill fear in order to drive the New World Order. They knew people would never buy into their scheme so they created an agenda that would affect the entire globe and instill the strongest driver of drastic cultural change……FEAR. And in the meantime this scam made a lot of people extremely rich. Climate change, Sustainable Development, Sustainable Development Goals, Smart Cities, Traffic Calming, 15 Minute Cities etc. all meaning the same thing. ARTICLE/VIDEO (50 min.)

Ultraviolet Blood Irradiation Revolutionized Medicine - very interesting article that further proves how corrupt the healthcare industry has become. Putting profit and creating sick life long customers has replaced true healthcare. Like everything else today we need to be our own doctor. ARTICLE/VIDEO (47 seconds)

America First vs. Isolationism by Lex Greene - He also said he traveled all 57 states during his 2008 campaign. A slip of the tongue?? I highly doubt it. Was he really referencing the 57 member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). His statement was no mistake. - ARTICLE

DARPA's New 'MAGICS' Program Seeks AI to 'Predict' and 'Forecast Human Behavior' - ARTICLE

Want the MMR to be safer and more efficacious? Give it to older children. The data are incontrovertible - I share this information but please know that I personally do not believe any vaccine is safe. Natural immunity is the best. Oh but you say children die from Measles, Mumps, Rubella…….no healthy child dies from these childhood diseases but many more die, are disabled or develop other health issues from the vaccines - ARTICLE

