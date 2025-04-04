John Roberts’ Cozy Friendship with Shadowy Deep State Attorney Raises Alarm - is the corrupt/compromised Justice Roberts finally going to be exposed? ARTICLE AND as if this isn’t enough here is more on Roberts. I have a feeling he will be stepping down soon.

REVEALED: Chief Justice John Roberts Caught in Elitist Club of Judges and Lawyers That Includes James Boasberg, Beryl Howell, Amit Mehta and Ketanji Brown Jackson - I think most of us have known for a long time that John Roberts was dirty and deeply compromised and now that he put his big foot in his mouth I believe the truth about his is going to soon be exposed - ARTICLE

Judge Who Blocked Deportation Flights Was Neck Deep in Russiagate Hoax - ARTICLE

Tom Haviland: A Horrifying Breakthrough in the WHITE FIBROUS CLOT Saga - ARTICLE

Newt Gingrich On How To End The Judicial Insurrection - and what have I said since the beginning of this Judicial violation of the Constitution? I have provided proof that Congress created the lower courts and Congress has control over the lower courts. Congress can shut them down, consolidate them and control the type of cases they hear. I agree with Newt and have said it many times. Impeaching is a waste of time because the Senate will never remove any judge from the bench. Shutting down the courts that are violating their constitutional powers is the answer. Who the heck is advising Trump? ARTICLE

Christine Grady, Wife Of Dr. Anthony Fauci, Among Many Fired From NIH In Massive Purge--NYT - she should have been reassigned to Gitmo along with her husband - ARTICLE

Is 5G Even Worse Than We Thought? YES it is. ARTICLE

