Justice Roberts/Newt Gingrich/Christine Grady (Mrs. Fauci)/White Fibrous Clots/%G Worse than we thought
Friday April 4, 2025 Truth Bomb
John Roberts’ Cozy Friendship with Shadowy Deep State Attorney Raises Alarm - is the corrupt/compromised Justice Roberts finally going to be exposed? ARTICLE AND as if this isn’t enough here is more on Roberts. I have a feeling he will be stepping down soon.
REVEALED: Chief Justice John Roberts Caught in Elitist Club of Judges and Lawyers That Includes James Boasberg, Beryl Howell, Amit Mehta and Ketanji Brown Jackson - I think most of us have known for a long time that John Roberts was dirty and deeply compromised and now that he put his big foot in his mouth I believe the truth about his is going to soon be exposed - ARTICLE
Judge Who Blocked Deportation Flights Was Neck Deep in Russiagate Hoax - ARTICLE
Tom Haviland: A Horrifying Breakthrough in the WHITE FIBROUS CLOT Saga - ARTICLE
Newt Gingrich On How To End The Judicial Insurrection - and what have I said since the beginning of this Judicial violation of the Constitution? I have provided proof that Congress created the lower courts and Congress has control over the lower courts. Congress can shut them down, consolidate them and control the type of cases they hear. I agree with Newt and have said it many times. Impeaching is a waste of time because the Senate will never remove any judge from the bench. Shutting down the courts that are violating their constitutional powers is the answer. Who the heck is advising Trump? ARTICLE
Christine Grady, Wife Of Dr. Anthony Fauci, Among Many Fired From NIH In Massive Purge--NYT - she should have been reassigned to Gitmo along with her husband - ARTICLE
Is 5G Even Worse Than We Thought? YES it is. ARTICLE
It's funny that we may still at times feel as though we have to tip toe around saying outright that Robert's is a complete psychopath....
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
As for 'Public Health', we are in charge of our own bodily wellness! Keeping the environment clean and the food supply clean is necessary for everyone's well being, but 'Public Health' stops there. Bullying control freak officials have no place dictating personal health decisions!
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
Can't say this often enough!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections were/are a huge part of their arsenal! MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
JAB INJURIES: MONEYPOX! GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
This horrifying Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
BURN BACK BETTER!
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! www,technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.