Kamala campaign parody……this would be funny if it weren’t so dang true - the left has lost their mind over this video so BE SURE TO SHARE - 2 min. VIDEO

BOMBSHELL: Kamala Harris Once Threatened Legal Gun Owners with Forced Home Raids [WATCH] - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (3 very short videos)

Well here is a REAL BOMBSHELL that NO ONE has the guts to talk about and should be FRONT and CENTER. Kamala Harris is NOT a natural born citizen and therefore is not eligible to be VP or President. The truth is not racist or sexist. This is enough to take her out of the race if those in power (media and Congress) would stand up for the truth.

An Update on the Pandemic Agreement by James Roguski - it is still every bit as dangerous - ARTICLE

Grocery Rationing within Four Years - ARTICLE

Anonymous Terrorists Have More Rights Than You - ARTICLE

Homeschooling Is Still Gaining Popularity…Thanks To Woke ‘Educators’ by Ron Paul - I personally also recommend Freedom Project Academy - ARTICLE

Google announces digital ID wallet - Thanks to AJ C and his comment was “isn’t ironic that this was released on Constitution Day?” - ARTICLE

