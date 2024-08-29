Kamala Harris & CNN/Calley & Casey Means/Do You Know Where Your President Is?/More On Kamala Harris
Thursday August 29, 2024 Truth Bomb
Calley & Casey Means: How Big Pharma Keeps You Sick, and the Dark Truth About Ozempic and the Pill - This is a very long interview with Tucker Carlson but RFK Jr. recommended we watch this interview when he made his step down speech last Friday. It was an excellent interview with VITALLY important information. RFK Jr and President Trump have been meeting and working with Calley and Casy Means and after you watch you will understand why - 2 hr. 21 min. VIDEO
Kamala Harris Agrees to Interview with CNN with One Major Catch - so what does this tell you? She has not given one interview since she was anointed. Why? It tells me that Kamala is even more brain damaged than her boss Joe Biden. This is clear sign that Kamala is not even competent enough to run for school board. I am now feeling that if she is elected President Tim Walz will end up running the country. Tim Walz, A dyed in the wool, CCP owned communist. It gets worse each day!! ARTICLE
Do You Know Where Your President Is? MY President was visiting the graves of the 13 Americans killed because of the incompetence of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris when they recklessly withdrew from Afghanistan. While the “selected” President was on vacation and the usurper VP Kamala Harris was nowhere to be found.
Kamala Harris’ ‘Equity’ Speak Is Code For Communism: ARTICLE/VIDEOS (2 videos both less than 1 min. each)
At the DNC Convention their slogan of the week from many of the speakers Harris and Walz included was “Strength Through Joy.” Well here is some information about where that slogan originated and believe me this is not a coincidence folks they know exactly what they are saying - STRENGTH THROUGH JOY
And if that is not enough to convince you that Harris and Walz are dyed in the wool marxists/communists how about her favorite saying that most folks think is Kamala being the air head she appears to be. “What can be, unburdened by what has been.” - This phrase has its roots in Karl Marx - ARTICLE
She is not stupid people. She is evil. She is dangerous.
“While the “selected” President was on vacation and the usurper VP Kamala Harris was nowhere to be found.” 👍
I love the word “selected”…thank you. I have never called this liar President. He’s not and I refuse to even say it cause it’s a damn lie!
IF THE PEOPLE KNEW THE TRUTH: This is an interesting premise. ""IF" the people knew the truth."
How many voting libs do you know who are well-educated (by secular standards) and who work for companies in high positions? I know a TON of them! I have a bunch in my family! My assessment is that they are NOT IGNORANT of the truth. They want things to be THEIR WAY.
I once BEGGED my older brother not to murder his first grandbaby just because his 18 yr-old got herself pregnant. I pleaded for him to let us adopt it. He knew the truth but was willing - for selfish reasons - to do the wrong thing! Thank God, his wife was in the room, and they changed their minds.
Look at the number of people who are taking that drug that causes weight loss. Don't tell me you haven't been tempted: "If I could just lose a few pounds, then I'd stop."
My point is that every human has a GREAT weakness, and Satan exploits it to the maximum. No matter what that weakness is, it keeps humans from being great.
I don't necessarily agree that there would be a revolution if the people knew the truth. People know the truth about Jesus and look at how they still treat Him.
If there is a revolution in any society, it is carried out by a precious small percentage of the people who will put TRUTH above SELF.
Thomas Jefferson--"The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants." This is why we have so few patriots and so many tyrants.