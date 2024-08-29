Calley & Casey Means: How Big Pharma Keeps You Sick, and the Dark Truth About Ozempic and the Pill - This is a very long interview with Tucker Carlson but RFK Jr. recommended we watch this interview when he made his step down speech last Friday. It was an excellent interview with VITALLY important information. RFK Jr and President Trump have been meeting and working with Calley and Casy Means and after you watch you will understand why - 2 hr. 21 min. VIDEO

Kamala Harris Agrees to Interview with CNN with One Major Catch - so what does this tell you? She has not given one interview since she was anointed. Why? It tells me that Kamala is even more brain damaged than her boss Joe Biden. This is clear sign that Kamala is not even competent enough to run for school board. I am now feeling that if she is elected President Tim Walz will end up running the country. Tim Walz, A dyed in the wool, CCP owned communist. It gets worse each day!! ARTICLE

Do You Know Where Your President Is? MY President was visiting the graves of the 13 Americans killed because of the incompetence of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris when they recklessly withdrew from Afghanistan. While the “selected” President was on vacation and the usurper VP Kamala Harris was nowhere to be found.

Kamala Harris’ ‘Equity’ Speak Is Code For Communism: ARTICLE/VIDEOS (2 videos both less than 1 min. each)

At the DNC Convention their slogan of the week from many of the speakers Harris and Walz included was “Strength Through Joy.” Well here is some information about where that slogan originated and believe me this is not a coincidence folks they know exactly what they are saying - STRENGTH THROUGH JOY

And if that is not enough to convince you that Harris and Walz are dyed in the wool marxists/communists how about her favorite saying that most folks think is Kamala being the air head she appears to be. “What can be, unburdened by what has been.” - This phrase has its roots in Karl Marx - ARTICLE

She is not stupid people. She is evil. She is dangerous.

