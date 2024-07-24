It only takes ONE brave leader to stand up. When people stick together the overlords cannot win.

Kamala Harris Transformed Overnight By Woke Sorcery: Hip Hop's Every Sonic And Visual Tool Deployed, All Comedians and Celebs On Deck, Beyoncé Blesses Her With Campaign Song - ARTICLE/VIDEOS - there are several really short videos….DO NOT miss the series of 4 videos all under 1 minute (Clip 1 Here, Clip 2 Here, Clip 3 Here and Clip 4 Here). Is this who we need as our next President? PLEASE remember Kamala Harris is NOT A NATURAL BORN CITIZEN. That is a dang fact and it is time we stand up and scream it from the roof tops. She is not eligible to be VP or President. The first usurper (Obama) has done more to destroy this country than any other President and now we are sitting back allowing them to push another usurper on this country to be the next President. The people of CA will not forget what she did to black men when she was AG nor will they forget how she shut down the investigation against the Catholic church for sexually assaulting children. Do not underestimate these people. They will do whatever it takes to make her President. Such a shame that RFK Jr. dropped out of the Democrat race.

Below are just two more of many reasons why Kamala Harris should never be the nomination or President. My key issue with her is the fact that by her even considering a run for President is a violation of the Constitution and ignoring the requirements to be VP or President.

REASON 1 why her own state does not support her: As San Francisco District Attorney, Kamala Harris’s Office Stopped Cooperating With Victims of Catholic Church Child Abuse - When she was running for President I listened to a very long detailed interview with one of the victims. This is a recent article - ARTICLE/VIDEO (5 min.)

REASON 2 why her own state does not support her: 1 min. VIDEO

The Director of the Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle has stepped down. I wonder how much they paid her to step down and to stay silent?? I am sure it was a bundle of OUR money.

JOB ONE FOR VICE PRESIDENT JD VANCE by Marvin L. Covault, Lt Gen US Army, retired - Thanks to Brent B. - ARTICLE

