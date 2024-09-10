Why didn’t Kamala Harris prosecute one of the 1100 child molesters why did she ignore the victims? by Mark Levin - DO NOT pass this interview by - I wonder how much money the Catholic church paid the CA democrat party to throw the elections for Kamala Harris (DA, AG, Senate) just sayin, just my opinion - 9 min. VIDEO

20,000 Haitians Overwhelm City of Springfield Ohio, Eat Residents’ Pets and Local Wildlife - ARTICLE/VIDEOS

Former Aide Exposes Fauci's Cult at NIH and the WHO by Senator Rand Paul - if you ever read Good Intentions a book written in 1990 about the AIDS epidemic in CA you will learn Fauci was a PR man not a scientist - ARTICLE

Very interesting gun violence statistics - 1 min. VIDEO

RFK Jr. shares how he overcame a decade of addiction - 1 min. VIDEO

Leaked US Army Documents: Thousands Of Violent Venezuelan Prison Gang Members Run Amok Across America - ARTICLE

Bernie Sanders Drops Truth Bomb on Kamala Harris and Her Radical Far-Left Beliefs - in other words she is lying in order to win an election - ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 min.)

