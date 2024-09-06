Revealing Facts About Kamala Harris; Exposing How Women Suffered Under Biden/Harris Policies, And Thrived Under President Trump Policies - Thanks to Colonel Jim - ARTICLE

Lincoln Project pleads with Garland to probe Trump over RFK Jr. job offer - these people are truly disgusting - Thanks to Lisa L. - ARTICLE

Republican Governors Send Clear Message to World Health Organization: We Will Not Comply - lets see if they have what it takes when the time comes to stand on their word or will they crumble like a cheap suit the moment the feds threaten to take some federal money or the Supreme Court tells them they cannot refuse to comply (Both taking money away and the SC telling the states what to do are not powers delegated to the federal govt by the states and the people of the state - ARTICLE

I was on a ZOOM call with Dr. Corsi about a month ago and he covered this election fraud situation but I had no way of sharing that meeting. A friend of mine sent me the interview below. The video is 1 hr. 30 min. but Corsi’s part on the election ends at the 45 min. mark then he gets into the research on the murder of JFK - VIDEO

HERE is a link to Gods Five Stones

TWELVE Infants Enrolled in the Monoclonal Antibodies Drug Trial DIED - ARTICLE/VIDEO (33 secs.)

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share