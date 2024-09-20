You may have missed this in my previous substack but I want to share again for those that do not understand the roots of Harris’s JOY and UNBURDENED camapaign slogans. The roots go along the same path as traitor Joe Biden’s Build Back Better.

STRENGTH THROUGH JOY

UNBURDENED

AND let us not forget that she is NOT A NATURAL BORN CITIZEN and you need to write or call your US Rep and Senators and DEMAND they expose this usurper. Do not let them tell you because she was born here she is a NBC. That would mean that every anchor baby (which Kamala is) would be eligible to be VP or President and that is NOT true. I don’t believe she is even a citizen because her parents (both foreigners) were in America on TEMPORARY student Visas and not “subject to the jurisdiction thereof.” Neither of her parents ever became US citizens. Her mother is dead but her father is alive and is still a citizen of Jamaica. And a self avowed Marxist.

RFK Jr. on Operation Warp Speed and President Trump - you absolutely want to watch this short video - Thanks to Marcus H. - 7 min. VIDEO

America Is A Full-Blown Communist Country, & It Is Only Going To Get Worse - The following are Marx's ten planks from his Communist Manifesto. - ARTICLE

The 45 Communist Goals for America

45 Communist Goals

Still think the US is not a communist country with a thin veil of constitutional republic?? If Harris/Walz steals this election that thin veil will be totally lifted and destroyed.

Lesser Magistrates Standing in the Gap: Alex Newman - 30 min. VIDEO

Was Trump Attacked With an Infrared Laser, Sending 20+ People to the ER? - whoa this is not good - and not a peep about this - ARTICLE

The Media Silence Surrounding the UN Pact for the Future - they are getting ready folks - ARTICLE

