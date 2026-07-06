The Constitutional Case for Keeping DSA Members Out of Office - they should not only be kept out of office they should be charged with sedition - ARTICLE

New Car Surveillance Brought the Government Into Every Vehicle and the Worst Is Still Coming - understand this has nothing to do with saving lives and EVERYTHING to do with eventually limiting mobility - Although this came via the Biden administration our current Congress tried to remove it from the law and 52 REPUBLICANS voted to keep the kill switch and facial recognition in all cars made starting in 2027. So lets put the real blame where it belongs - The Republicans has the chance to end this unconstitutional violation of our freedom, liberty and privacy but as usual they did not do the right thing - ARTICLE

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