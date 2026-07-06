Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

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Brent Briggs's avatar
Brent Briggs
2d

NEW CAR SURVEILLANCE.

Just as I would NOT let my child attend a government school, I will never purchase a new car. I learned that lesson with a new 1983 Buick - what a crapper! Never again.

First, I hate being the first owner of a new product. You get the new-car smell, but all the bugs and incompetencies.

Second, cars' computers are failure factories. Talk with any mechanic, and they will tell you that the last decade has produced the most troublesome, poorly designed vehicles in our history.

Third, anyone can buy a vehicle from the 1990s or earlier and have it brought up to like-new condition for less money than a new car today.

And with history on your side, you can find an older car that was a standout for reliability and durability that will serve you well for many years. Hint; look for the models that were designed from the factory for taxi and police duty.

If you buy a new car, your odds are far worse than if you go to a casino and expect to come out with a profit.

Again, talk with a mechanic.....

But, if you MUST have "zero percent financing," you're a victim even before you buy.

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Carole's avatar
Carole
2d

“As usual, they did not do the right thing.”

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