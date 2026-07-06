Keeping DSA Members out of Office/New Car Surveillance
Monday, July 6, 2026
The Constitutional Case for Keeping DSA Members Out of Office - they should not only be kept out of office they should be charged with sedition - ARTICLE
New Car Surveillance Brought the Government Into Every Vehicle and the Worst Is Still Coming - understand this has nothing to do with saving lives and EVERYTHING to do with eventually limiting mobility - Although this came via the Biden administration our current Congress tried to remove it from the law and 52 REPUBLICANS voted to keep the kill switch and facial recognition in all cars made starting in 2027. So lets put the real blame where it belongs - The Republicans has the chance to end this unconstitutional violation of our freedom, liberty and privacy but as usual they did not do the right thing - ARTICLE
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
NEW CAR SURVEILLANCE.
Just as I would NOT let my child attend a government school, I will never purchase a new car. I learned that lesson with a new 1983 Buick - what a crapper! Never again.
First, I hate being the first owner of a new product. You get the new-car smell, but all the bugs and incompetencies.
Second, cars' computers are failure factories. Talk with any mechanic, and they will tell you that the last decade has produced the most troublesome, poorly designed vehicles in our history.
Third, anyone can buy a vehicle from the 1990s or earlier and have it brought up to like-new condition for less money than a new car today.
And with history on your side, you can find an older car that was a standout for reliability and durability that will serve you well for many years. Hint; look for the models that were designed from the factory for taxi and police duty.
If you buy a new car, your odds are far worse than if you go to a casino and expect to come out with a profit.
Again, talk with a mechanic.....
But, if you MUST have "zero percent financing," you're a victim even before you buy.
“As usual, they did not do the right thing.”