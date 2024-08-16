Kids Online Safety Act/Traitors Pad, Patriots Imprisoned/Tampon Tim/Alvin Bragg/Moneypox/Jessica Rose
Friday August 16, 2024 Truth Bomb
Kids Online Safety Act is Patriot Act v2: Meant to Control the Narrative and You - ARTICLE
Trump Must Challenge Harris Eligibility by Lex Greene -ARTICLE
TRAITORS PAID, PATRIOTS IMPRISONED -- Major Jeffrey Prather - this interview is long but if you watch just the first the part about Walz (about 15 minutes) that would be enough. They expose the fact that Walz signed legislation to make pedophilia a normal sexual orientation under LGBTQ and more. 1 hr. VIDEO
The Dangerous Tim Walz - ARTICLE
Hurt feelings are not against the law - VIDEO (1 min)
Alvin Bragg gets sued for concealing records of his case against President Trump - ARTICLE
The hidden CDC trial data for Jynneos vaccine, aka Imvamune, Imvanex and MVA-BN - ARTICLE
This is getting embarrassing for the WHO, me thinks by Dr. Jessica Rose - be sure to read the short embedded article by Dr. Nass too - ARTICLE
THANK YOU CARING for THANK YOU for SHARING
Hi Karen, this came out 3 months ago, wanted to share the link. https://rumble.com/v4q7hcq-the-end-of-humanity-as-planned-by-the-global-leaders.html The End of Humanity. Powerful information. But how do we really get this information out to the masses even in the face so many people just think it's nuts and presume their name calling.
My liberal wife fact-checked the Prather statement about LGBTQ act which dropped a clause including pedo as an allowed orientation. Fake news. The law clearly prohibits pedophilia.