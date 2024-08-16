Kids Online Safety Act is Patriot Act v2: Meant to Control the Narrative and You - ARTICLE

Trump Must Challenge Harris Eligibility by Lex Greene -ARTICLE

TRAITORS PAID, PATRIOTS IMPRISONED -- Major Jeffrey Prather - this interview is long but if you watch just the first the part about Walz (about 15 minutes) that would be enough. They expose the fact that Walz signed legislation to make pedophilia a normal sexual orientation under LGBTQ and more. 1 hr. VIDEO

The Dangerous Tim Walz - ARTICLE

Hurt feelings are not against the law - VIDEO (1 min)

Alvin Bragg gets sued for concealing records of his case against President Trump - ARTICLE

The hidden CDC trial data for Jynneos vaccine, aka Imvamune, Imvanex and MVA-BN - ARTICLE

This is getting embarrassing for the WHO, me thinks by Dr. Jessica Rose - be sure to read the short embedded article by Dr. Nass too - ARTICLE

