This Klaus Schwab investigation story makes NO SENSE, the WEF is hiding something BIG - 6 min. (the video is 16 min. long but only the first 6 min. is about Schwab - I have to agree….there is more to this story but we will never know. Klaus and his wife will sail off into the sunset and live like royalty - did you hear about the possibility that Trump wants to incentivize Americans to have more babie…..this is covered in this video too. Our population is dropping drastically. - VIDEO

EPA Head Demands Answers from Company Putting Sulfur Dioxide into the Air to ‘Address Global Warming’ - ARTICLE

Weather Modification in California: Part 2 - I shared Part 1 on Friday and if you did not read and save the information I encourage you to do so - ARTICLE

HHS funds used to teach children about sex toys! - personally I think we should shut down the entire federal government and start all over. There is no saving this government. ARTICLE

--That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. The Declaration of Independence

Here is some information about REAL ID from the expert on this issue Twila Brase: Stop REAL ID - DO NOT COMPLY

Twila Brase, an advocate for health privacy, has been actively campaigning against the Real ID Act. She is the co-founder and director of the Citizens Council for Health Freedom, a nonprofit organization that challenges the Real ID program. Brase argues that the Real ID could be used as a backdoor to implement a National Patient ID, which would compromise medical privacy. She believes that if people do not resist, the places and services requiring a Real ID might expand, potentially including healthcare access. States initially resisted the program, but in 2020, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security worked with state DMVs to advance the program nationally. As of 2025, all states plan to implement the program, although only 45 states require it currently. There is a push to make the system national by May 7, 2025.

Brase emphasizes that the federal government cannot constitutionally force states to implement and fund a federal law. (this is called Anti-Commandeering which was supported by the Supreme Court) She also points out that the federal REAL ID law allows the Health and Human Services Secretary to change the purpose of REAL ID at any time without congressional approval, which could lead to the card being used as a unique patient identifier for accessing medical services.

In addition to her work with the Citizens Council for Health Freedom, Brase has discussed the Real ID and National Patient ID on her daily "Health Freedom Minute" podcast, which is broadcast on 367 stations nationwide.

She argues that the push for Real ID is part of a broader agenda to control how people are registered and eventually use this card for a national patient ID, violating constitutional rights.

Brase advocates for protecting health care choices, individualized patient care, and medical and genetic privacy rights. (highlights and Italics are mine)

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING