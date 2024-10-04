Why Me Lord Story - Told and Sung By kris kristofferson (RIP) - what a beautiful way to kick off the weekend - Kristofferson was not only a successful singer and actor he was also an Army helicopter pilot and a Rhodes Scholar - Thanks to AJ C - 6 min. VIDEO

How to Steer Hurricanes, Flood Homes, and Steal Lithium - there is a lot more information coming out about the lithium in the region of NC that was devastated and it all smells really bad - 5 min. VIDEO

There has been a ton of information coming out but the most disturbing is that our government has no money to help the people because they gave the FEMA money to settle the illegals. And of course lets not forget the billions of bribe money they have given to Ukraine. And money to Iran. The Democrats are America Last and if you want more of the same be sure to vote for them. I am voting for America First!!

Judge Overturns Georgia’s Six-Week Abortion Ban - The people of Georgia need to stand up and organize against this decision. Roe v. Wade was turned back to the state because the SC never had jurisdiction to rule on abortion. The goes for this court as well. They have no constitutional jurisdiction. The Governor needs to tell the court to go pounce sand. One black robe does not have the power over the state of Georgia and the people of Georgia. Did you know that you state legislature can abolish all courts in the state below the US Supreme Court. Well it about time people learned this. ARTICLE

MAKE AMERICA STATES AGAIN - learn how states can take back their rightful authority. The created never has more power than the creator. 1 min. VIDEO (there is also a WEBSITE) The recent edition of the New American magazine features “Make America STATES Again.” FLYER

Julian Assange makes first public address since release - ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 min. 33 secs.)

