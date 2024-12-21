The next 2 days will be jam packed with information and will be the last Truth Bombs for 2024.

The Solution Series: The Power of Constitutional Education with KrisAnne Hall - if Trump has any real intention of following the Constiution KrisAnne needs to be in his cabinet as Trump’s consultant for all things Constitution. 1 hr. VIDEO (her documentary “Noncompliant” is a MUST watch too)

Farmers rally before Westminster a third time in London/ Andrew Bridgen interviewed on globalist takeover of farmland and Agenda 2030 (The SDGs) - wake up America because what is happening in Europe is slated for the US too. Trump won’t be President forever - they want to control EVERY human activity including what we can eat…..fake food is food to fill the body but insure sick people and early death - ARTICLE/VIDEO (3 min.)

California Declares Bird Flu State of Emergency by Jon Fleetwood - This article also provides treatment instead of the jab along with many articles Jon has written on the subject - ARTICLE

BOMBSHELL: Australian drug regulator knows DNA fragments in mRNA vaccines can enter nucleus and integrate into genome, internal emails show - ARTICLE

Europe Authorizes 'Powder' Self-Amplifying mRNA COVID-19 Injection 'Kostaive' Made by Bill Gates-Funded Arcturus Therapeutics - they are not going to stop until their poison is in our food, water, air and every arm - someone seriously needs to do something about these murdering sociopaths - ARTICLE

New Autism Statistics Are Out, and They’re Shocking - ARTICLE

Louisiana has instructed its public health officials to stop pushing the COVID, moneypox and flu vaccines. What recipients need to be told about their vaccines for true informed consent by Dr. Meryl Nass - ARTICLE

