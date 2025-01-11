LA fires clear the way for SmartLA 2028 and 2028 LA Olympics - LA is a C40 city and the olympics is scheduled for LA in 2028. Wouldn’t it be just great if LA was a C40 city by 2028?? Let’s not forget Lahaina was to be converted to a smart city but the locals were not willing to sell their property. These greenies/communists will go to any lengths to move their agenda forward including destroying lives. Lets just see how they build back this county (will they even allow people to rebuild?) and then we will have our answer. I lecture on the C40 Cities Initiative and Los Angeles is one of 14 US cities that have signed on to C40. The goal of C40 cities is ZERO cars, ZERO dairy, ZERO meat, 3 pieces of new clothing per year per person among other strict limitations. FEMA is rushing to the aid of CA but not so much for TN, NC or FL. A lot of the people in CA do not have fire insurance because their genius Governor put caps on how much insurance companies could charge. These caps were so low that insurance companies, rather than go bankrupt, no longer will provide fire insurance in CA. Of course the rich and famous can afford to pay high premiums but they are only a small portion of the people living in CA. Believe me these globalists put no value on human life. As a matter of fact the more of us that die the better they like it. ARTICLE

Here are the cities in the US involved in C40: Austin, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Phoenix, Portland, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Seattle, DC, New Orleans. If you live in these cities perhaps you should be keeping your ear to the ground and make sure your house is adequately insured. The largest promoter of the 15 Minute City right now is the C40 Cities initiative. They know most Americans will not come willingly into these communist schemes. Yes, communist. The 15 Minute City concept was started in 2016 by Carlos Mareno but the concept was tried many years ago in the Soviet Union and failed miserably. “The Ideal Communist City” is a book written in the late 1950’s by Alexei Gutnov and members of the architecture faculty of Moscow University. But its real roots go back to 1930 with the creation of Technocracy, Inc.

Below is the C40 initiative hand book. If you are not interested in reading it go directly to Chapter 6 Sec. 6.3.1 and look at their 6 consumption interventions charts. Buildings and Infrastructure (6.3.1), Food (6.4.1), Clothing and textiles (6.5.1), Private transportation (6.6.1), Aviation (6.7.1), Electronics and household appliances - the figures here are incomplete but will expand in the future - they only looked at one aspect of this consumption intervention (6.8.1)

C40 Cities The Future Of Consumption In A 1 20.9MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

It is a lot easier and faster to build a C40/15 Minute City from the ground up instead of having to create it from existing structures. Think about it.

Ever hear of an Urbanate? Well it is part of the Technocracy, Inc (1930’s) plan after the Technate (see my substack from Friday) is created to then create what we now call 15 Minute Cities/Smart Cities. Ya just can’t make this stuff up folks. Here is a description…..sound familiar? If you missed my Substack from Friday I recommend going back and reading it. And remember my last sentence above under the C40 Guide that I shared.

Urbanates: A technocratic replacement for cities

Once a technate has been established Technocracy Incorporated advocates an entirely new form of living environment called Urbanates. An Urbanate is essentially an assembly of buildings where people live and work. These places would have all the facilities needed for a community, including schools, hospitals, shopping malls, waste management and recycling facilities, sports centres, and public areas.



Technocrats plan for Urbanates to be something akin to resorts, designed to give each citizen the highest standard of living possible. Getting around in an Urbanate would be inherently easy and efficient. Every kind of major facility would be placed within walking distance of a housing complex, eliminating the need for cars.



Urbanates would be connected via a continent-wide transportation network envisioned by Technocracy, which would involve a High-speed rail network linking every Urbanate, the Continental Hydrology (a massive Canal network), and air transport. These systems would also be connected to the Technate's industrial sites for easy transport of goods to consumers, and to all recreational and vacation areas of the continent.



The reason given by Technate advocates for all this ambitious restructuring of urban life is that modern cities are often extremely poorly planned and built in a haphazard way leading to major inefficiencies, waste, and large numbers of social and environmental problems. Technocrats believe that rather than trying to solve all these problems within the framework of existing cities, it is best to start with a clean slate and construct Urbanates when needed.

Source

LA Mayor Karen Bass, Revolutionary Communist - her winning the election was very suspicious and election fraud suspected - but when you see who she really is you can understand why they had to rig the election. And how convenient that she just happened to be out of town while LA was being burned to the ground. 3 min. ARTICLE/VIDEO (3 min.)

