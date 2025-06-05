The Muleshoe Land Grab - in the past couple of years conservation easements/agriculture easements are on the rise again. Understand this……these easements are not a favor to farmers or land owners. They are the opposite. They are how struggling farmers and land owners have their land stolen. Many states, including my state of Tennessee has jumped on board with Biden’s 30X30 plan and bullied legislators to pass agriculture easements. If states really want to help farmers they will lift the many regulations put in place that were meant to regulate and tax farmers out of business. Bottom line…….they want the land and they don’t want it to farm food. American Stewards of Liberty created by Margaret Byfield has worked for years to protect farm land and private property. American Stewards of Liberty were influential in stopping NACs (Natural Asset Companies) from gaining a place on the New York Stock Exchange. If you want to donate and support a great organization ASL is a worthy group. This link will provide some good information at the bottom of the page. Be sure to read and save the 30X30 Land Grab and the 13 Keypoints Landowners Should Know About Conservation Easements or Servitude? - This is not just happening in Texas it is a national program that was escalated under the Biden administration - ARTICLE/VIDEO (6 min.)

How Rockefeller Hijacked Education to Breed a Class of SLAVES with Man in America and Alex Newman - 1 hr. - VIDEO

The BIG DEAL About Birthrights by Lex Greene - if you are taking the time to read articles by Lex Greene please consider subscribing to his Substack. I do not post all of his articles so not to miss any articles (they are all valuable lessons in freedom and the original intent of the Constitution) consider subscribing. ARTICLE

Trump signs new travel ban that limits entry to US from a dozen countries, restricts seven more - ARTICLE

Blurring the lines: Making people more like machines and machines more like people by Leo Hohmann - ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 min.)

