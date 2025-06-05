The Muleshoe Land Grab - in the past couple of years conservation easements/agriculture easements are on the rise again. Understand this……these easements are not a favor to farmers or land owners. They are the opposite. They are how struggling farmers and land owners have their land stolen. Many states, including my state of Tennessee has jumped on board with Biden’s 30X30 plan and bullied legislators to pass agriculture easements. If states really want to help farmers they will lift the many regulations put in place that were meant to regulate and tax farmers out of business. Bottom line…….they want the land and they don’t want it to farm food. American Stewards of Liberty created by Margaret Byfield has worked for years to protect farm land and private property. American Stewards of Liberty were influential in stopping NACs (Natural Asset Companies) from gaining a place on the New York Stock Exchange. If you want to donate and support a great organization ASL is a worthy group. This link will provide some good information at the bottom of the page. Be sure to read and save the 30X30 Land Grab and the 13 Keypoints Landowners Should Know About Conservation Easements or Servitude? - This is not just happening in Texas it is a national program that was escalated under the Biden administration - ARTICLE/VIDEO (6 min.)
You need not be drawn into this. Why?
Because the knowledge of God is universal, the inner person knows even if the outer person refuses to acknowledge.
Why? Because God has made His glory plainly evident to all of mankind in every generation. He does this through His creation and His attributes, both invisible and visible. Those who refuse to acknowledge Him are, therefore, without excuse and have no defense for their futile thinking.
Through their denial of God, their foolish hearts become darkened, and their education and skills are spent on worthless things. They pursue Godless plans with pointless reasoning and worthless speculations. They claim to be wise, but are fools.
They exchange the glory of God’s creation for the works of their own hands, attempting to give them credibility by fashioning them in the likeness of humans and other types of God’s creatures.
Because of this, God gives them over to their passion for evil and their pursuit of impurity. He allows them to experience the full rewards of what this world offers the sinful, rebel who hates God.
Because they exchange the truth for lies and worship their own creations, they will experience the full force of the degrading power of sin.
BLURRING THE LINES: EW, GROSS! NOT MY BRAIN! NOT MY MIND! More from me.
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
This horrifying Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
