Just How Much Land Has Been Saved Anyway? Part 1 by Elizabeth Nickson - this is not about conservation. It is all about abolishing private land ownership which has been a goal of the UN since the early 60’s and probably even earlier than that. The Wildlands Project is real. It is not a conspiracy theory it is conspiracy fact. The goal of the Wildlands Project is to seal off 50% of all land to any human presence. Then 25% to limited human presence. 25% for human habitats. ARTICLE

How The So-Called European Illuminati Own and Trade Our Forests, Water, Land and Debt - Part 2 by Elizabeth Nickson - ARTICLE

INSTANT DOCUMENTARY: Repeal the Deal: End the Vatican’s Sellout to the CCP - I previously shared information about the deal Pope Francis made with the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) Today I share a short documentary about this deal - ARTICLE/VIDEO (24 min.)Please be sure to go to REPEALTHEDEAL.ORG and sign the petition to your US elected officials.

Florida BANNED Fluoride in public water supply - this needs to happen in EVERY state. They have been poisoning us and our water to save big corporations the expense of getting rid of their toxic waste. It was NEVER about cavities. When did cavities become a health emergency? No one was ever dying from cavities. Brush your teeth and floss that is how you prevent cavities. ARTICLE

Del Bigtree interviews Twila Brase on REAL ID. This show is very long but Twila’s interview is first up - Thanks to Deb C. - 18 min. VIDEO

Great "dealmaker?" by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

No National Sovereignty or Security by Lex Greene - PLEASE consider a paid subscription to Lex Greene. He provides accurate constitutional information that you won’t get anywhere else and Americans need to get educated on the Constitution. ARTICLE

