This Substack will be long becasue it will be my last Substack for the rest of the week. I will be moving.

Larry Ellison’s Oracle Tracks Americans’ Behavior Regarding Health and Entertainment - and lets not forget this evil, insane man walks the halls of our White House and Trump thinks he is great. He created Oracle for the CIA. There are a couple of videos and links in this article…please take the time to dig deeper. Trump is pushing us over the cliff whether he realizes it or not it is happening under his watch. ARTICLE/VIDEOS/LINKS

50,000 Homes Set to Lose Power in Lake Tahoe, California Due to AI Data Center - ARTICLE

Rubio’s Shocking 2028 Endorsement Pledge! - this is not shocking but expected and just shows the ignorance of our population including our President. Marco Rubio IS NOT A NATURAL BORN CITIZEN which is a constitutional requirement to be President or VP. You only need to be a citizen to hold any other elected office but to be President or VP you must be a natural born citizen. Rubio’s parents were both citizens of Cuba when Marco was born here in the US. A child’s natural born citizenship follows that of the father. If the father was a foreigner at the time of your birth (regardless of where you were born) you cannot be a natural born citizen of the United States. FACT. This is what NBC meant at the time of the creation of our Constitution and there has been nothing to change that. So if Vance picks Rubio as his running mate I will not be voting for Vance…..not sure I would vote for him anyhow. His affiliation with his mentor Peter Thiel (Palantir) is extremely concerning to me and should be to you as well. ARTICLE

From the Law of Nations written in NATURAL law and used by our founders to create our Constitution and Bill of Rights:

“As the society cannot exist and perpetuate itself otherwise than by the children of the citizens, those children naturally follow the condition of their fathers, and succeed to all their rights.” – Section 212

“The country of the fathers is therefore that of the children; and these become true citizens merely by their tacit consent.” – Section 212

“I say, that, in order to be of the country, it is necessary that a person be born of a father who is a citizen; for, if he is born there of a foreigner, it will be only the place of his birth, and not his country.” – Section 212

The PHEIC Ebola outbreak making it to the “news” and why you should not be concerned - the WHO is looking to call another global emergency. So read what Dr. Rose has to say about Ebola….I would believe her before I would ever believe anything from the WHO or our own government - ARTICLE

Rockefeller Medicine & Eugenics, The Story Of How Modern Western Medicine Was Created - ARTICLE

Meet ELLY! - this is a voter verification system that may actually work - Well it may be available in 46 states but it is obvious our local government is not taking advantage of this system. I had never heard of this but I will be taking a look. We have to go to our election office and inquire as to whether your election office is using ELLY. If not then put the pressure on them to do so or do it yourself like Kat said with a group of friends and neighbors. ARTICLE

Beware, AI cameras in the classroom filming your children and gathering personal data - ARTICLE

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