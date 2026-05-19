Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

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Carole's avatar
Carole
1h

Good luck with the move.

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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
1h

Fuck Ellisson... fuck these Jews.

Here is how to destroy these AI Datacenters for good and end Jewish Fascism forever.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/ai-the-new-world-order-religion

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