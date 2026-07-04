We have much to be thankful for and we have a lot of work to do. What are you thankful for this 4th of July? What are you prepared to do to Make America Great Again? How are you celebrating our great country today?

Lee Greenwood celebrates America with God Bless the USA - 3 min. VIDEO

Why Did Ayn Rand Choose America? 6 min. VIDEO

The High Price of Freedom (July 4, 1776) - Freedom has never been Free by Lex Greene - ARTICLE/VIDEO (5 min.)

The Architecture of Control — From Targeted Surveillance to Algorithmic Pricing in Every Aisle - there is one easy solution to what Walmart is doing…..STOP SHOPPING AT WALMART!!! Do it NOW before this spreads to every store everywhere in America. I stopped going to Walmart when as I was walking down the aisle to purchase moving supplies I saw them taking a biometric photo of me. That was it for me. I am hoping that my readers have enough good sense to shop elsewhere. This pricing has nothing to do with efficiency and everything to do with pricing based on your purchase history. STOP using your credit cards. This is how they create your shopping history. USE CASH. Paying in cash worked for many decades. Convenience always ends up costing us freedom, liberty and privacy. If we do not send a loud message to Walmart this is going to appear in EVERY store and we will be forced to once again give up our freedom, liberty and privacy. Thanks to A.J. C - ARTICLE

Video captures Walmart’s controversial AI pricing system in action: ‘Quietly replacing paper tags’ - ARTICLE/VIDEO

I saw a video yesterday where racks had bar codes that the customer must scan to see the price.

VIDEO You might want to talk to your state Rep and Senator about legislation to ban this pricing scam.

Maryland has become the first U.S. state to ban dynamic pricing (also called surveillance pricing) in grocery stores and third-party delivery services. Governor Wes Moore signed the Protection from Predatory Pricing Act into law on April 28, 2026, prohibiting retailers from using consumer personal data to set individualized or higher prices for the same goods.

The law, which takes effect on October 1, 2026, mandates that grocery prices remain fixed for at least one business day, ensuring that the price displayed on the shelf is the price every customer pays. While the law bans price discrimination based on data such as shopping history or location, it allows traditional sales, loyalty program discounts, and time-sensitive promotions. Violations are enforced by the state Attorney General, with fines up to $10,000 for first offenses and $25,000 for repeat violations.

Long-warned about global depopulation scheme now lurching into overdrive by Leo Hohmann - ARTICLE

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