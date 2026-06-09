Are power elites preparing to exit the stage? by Leo Hohmann - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (3 videos ranging from 34 secs. to 28 min.)

“Bring Your Own Capacity” - Google And Voltus To Deploy Virtual Power Plant - ARTICLE

Gardasil Makes A Devastating Comeback - this is one of the worst vaccines on the market. Girls/woman have died, caused the very cancer this vaccine was supposed to stop, and crippled many others. India was severely hit by Bill Gates and his Gardasil campaign in India. This is just another case of causing fear in order to mass vaccinate because the population has stopped buying the lies about HEP B and Gardasil. So what do they do?? They now want to give it to babies. HEP B was a total failure. Drug addicts have better things to do than to get the HEP B series. It was a money loser for big pharma so they mandate it in every hospital in the entire country to give it to babies in their first day of life. Now it will be Gardasil. Just like dumping fluoride in our water to save big industry billions in toxic waste disposal while lying to the people saying it is to fight tooth decay. REALLY? When was there ever an epidemic of death due to tooth decay in this country? Brush and floss is the cure for tooth decay not fluoride. ARTICLE

If Vitamin D is necessary to prevent serious respiratory infections and also prevents cancers, then the attempt to lower our blood levels needs to be investigated as a crime by Dr. Meryl Nass - ARTICLE

The information below is from Flock Cameras need to be stopped Facebook page and it is important to understand Flock cameras are NOT ABOUT SAFETY or fighting crime. They are meant to track and surveil everything you do and everywhere you go and with whom. Thanks to Steve M for sending this to me.

HOW TO GET FLOCK CAMERAS OUT OF YOUR COMMUNITY

A step-by-step guide for any neighborhood, town, city, county, or state.

Those small cameras on poles that photograph every license plate that drives by? Most are run by Flock Safety — a PRIVATE company. Here’s the truth most people don’t know, and exactly how communities across the country are getting them taken down.

FIRST, THE BIG QUESTION: WHO GAVE THEM PERMISSION?

In most places, nobody you voted for did. Flock is a private company — it needs no one’s permission to build or sell cameras. Their entire “authority to operate” comes from one thing: the contract your local government signs with them. And here’s the catch — in city after city, that contract was signed by a police chief or a city manager with NO public vote. No hearing. No notice. No chance for residents to object.

That means the cameras’ right to exist usually rests on a single renewable contract. And a contract can be ended.

FOLLOW THE MONEY — THE FEE IS THE AUTHORITY

These cameras are not free. Your tax dollars — or grant money, or asset-forfeiture funds — pay an annual fee to Flock. That fee IS the authority to operate. No money, no contract, no cameras.

So two questions become very powerful, very fast:

How much are we paying, and out of which budget?

Who approved spending it — and did the public ever get to vote?

Ask those out loud, in public. Spending decisions are where elected officials are most accountable.

THE STEP-BY-STEP REMOVAL PLAYBOOK

This is the exact path communities have used to WIN.

STEP 1 — FILE A PUBLIC RECORDS REQUEST

Every state has a public records / “sunshine” law. Use it. Request:

The full Flock contract AND its expiration/renewal date — this is your deadline; everything keys off it

Whether an elected body voted to approve it, or an official just signed

The search audit logs

The data-sharing settings

STEP 2 — LOOK FOR THE RED FLAGS IN THE LOGS

This is your ammunition. Around the country, records have revealed:

Local data shared with federal agencies and out-of-state police

Searches logged for “immigration,” or used to track people traveling for healthcare

Searches with NO documented reason or justification

Data kept far longer than the rules allow

One city’s audit found that over 20% of searches lacked proper justification. Findings like these have flipped councils that were ready to renew.

STEP 3 — IDENTIFY THE DECISION-MAKER AND THE DEADLINE

Find out exactly who can end it — city council, county commission, or an elected sheriff. The renewal/expiration vote is your moment of MAXIMUM leverage. And if the contract was never voted on at all? Demand a public vote. That alone forces the scrutiny it never received.

STEP 4 — SHOW UP. IN NUMBERS.

This is what actually wins. Dozens of cities have ended their Flock programs after residents packed the meeting room. Organize your neighbors. Coordinate public comment. Bring signs. A room full of constituents at a renewal vote moves elected officials more than anything else you can do.

STEP 5 — KNOW THE EXIT TERMS BEFORE YOU PUSH

Some contracts penalize early cancellation — one city would have had to pay out a full multi-year term just to quit early. NON-RENEWAL at the natural expiration date usually avoids that penalty. Read the term first, then time your fight to the deadline.

STEP 6 — IF THE PROCESS WAS BROKEN, ESCALATE

No authorizing vote? No legally required public privacy policy? Data-sharing that violates a state law? That turns a political ask into a LEGAL one — a cease-and-desist letter, or a lawsuit.

And VERIFY the removal. In at least one city, cameras were taken down, quietly reinstalled without permission, and kept collecting data until a cease-and-desist forced them out for good. “Off” does not always mean gone.

STEP 7 — CHECK THE POLE PERMIT (A SEPARATE, EASIER FIGHT)

Here is a lever most people miss. Putting a pole on a public road is a DIFFERENT permission than running a surveillance program — and Flock has repeatedly skipped it.

Flock itself has no right to public land. To place a pole legally, the government must either mount the camera on infrastructure it already owns (a traffic-signal or streetlight pole) or pull a right-of-way / encroachment / utility-accommodation permit from whoever owns the road. And here is the key point: on a STATE highway, only the state Department of Transportation can issue that permit — a city or police contract does not reach state right-of-way at all.

So ask the road owner directly:

For a city or county road: ask the public-works department whether that specific pole has a valid right-of-way / encroachment permit.

For a state road or highway: ask the state DOT whether it issued a permit, and whether the pole meets breakaway, setback, and clear-zone safety standards.

Why this works: this fight is independent of the privacy debate. Communities have caught Flock installing cameras without the city’s awareness (a “material breach”), and at least one state DOT halted all new installations in its right-of-way until it could write a proper policy, after poles went up without required documentation or safety review. If a pole sits in public right-of-way with no valid permit — or violates road-safety standards — the road authority can order it removed on pure infrastructure grounds. You never have to win the privacy argument. You just have to show the pole is not permitted or not compliant. That is often the fastest removal of all.

BOTTOM LINE

Nobody handed these cameras permanent authority. They run on a contract your government can simply refuse to renew — and communities everywhere are doing exactly that.

Find the deadline. Pull the records. Pack the room.

SHARE THIS so your neighbors know the cameras are optional — and removable.

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING