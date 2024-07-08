The Rockefellers created 990 "Climate Change" institutions, foundations, and activist groups by Elizabeth Nickson - I have said many times that if I were President the very first thing I would do would be to end ALL 501's and that includes the church. I still believe tax exempt foundations are the root of all evil in the world. 501 allows these evil people to grow mass fortunes and they use those fortunes to push their sociopathic agendas against the very people they profess to help......of course helping themselves is their only real goal. ARTICLE

Secretary of State Antony Blinken admits in the wide open federal government's plans to use AI to censor Americans' speech by Leo Hohmann - very early in the speech Blinken makes it very clear how the government will use AI in which to move forward the Sustainable Development Goals which are currently stalled. The SDGs are an agenda for global communism. They can put lipstick on a pig but it is still a pig. All the flowery words about the SDGs are just that; empty words disguising their real agenda. And they have said throughout the years they must make their agenda appealing in order to get compliance because if folks knew the truth there would be a revolution - ARTICLE/VIDEO (35 min. but just listening to the first few minutes was enough for me)

How Trump Made Taliban Leader $#!T His Pants Will Make You Miss Him More Than Ever - the only person that $#!T his pants during the Biden administration was Biden - ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 min.)

Donating to a Good Cause (How Billionaires Ran The World) - If you have never watched the interview with Norman Dodd (mentioned in this article) and G. Edward Griffin I highly recommend it - Agian, like I said above….we MUST end ALL 501’s if we really want to start to right this sinking ship - ARTICLE

Three Smart Cities That Failed 5 Years After Launch - and every city thinks they can do it better. No they cannot because it is a failed experiment from day one - I totally disagree with Black’s last paragraph. Smart Cities have NEVER been about making life better for people. They have always been about total control, surveillance and the destruction of private property and loss mobility. ARTICLE

