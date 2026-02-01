ACTION ITEM: Judicial Corruption - your US Senators are listed with phone numbers in the link labeled “Here You Go, Let’s Get Busy”- ARTICLE

House Republicans Just Dropped A Voter ID Bill For 2026 Midterms That Democrats Thought They Killed Last Year - this bill better pass and if any Rs vote against it they need to removed from office - If you want fair and honest elections you need to call your US Rep and your US Senators and ask them to support the SAVE Act - ARTICLE

WHAT IS A 15-MINUTE CITY? - we need to stop calling them 15-Minute Cities and call them what they really are planned to become; 15-Minute Prisons - It is not enough to know what it is, you need to understand what they are planned to become and how the concept was created. I also recommend getting a copy If you still can) of “The Ideal Communist City”- We also have the largest organization pusing the concept called: C40 - there are 12 cities in he US that are part of C40 - LA is one of the 12 - it is easier to destroy a city and rebuild as a 15-Minute Prison than to convert it…..catching on?? - ARTICLE

The Rise of Decentralized Education: How Parents and Teachers Are Reclaiming Learning with Technology - this is worth your time to listen - this is only one of many options and resources available to parents that want to get their kids out of the public indoctrination centers. VIDEO

Connections vs. Accomplishments: How the Middle Class Loses Power When Elites Govern by Network by my fellow Tennessee patriot Danielle Goodrich - ARTICLE

Facts About Global Bankruptcy by Lex Greene - some very interesting facts in this article - ARTICLE

