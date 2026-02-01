Lex Greene-SAVE Act/15-Minute Cities/Decentralized Education/How the middle class loses power/Global Bankruptcy
Sunday, February 1, 2026
ACTION ITEM: Judicial Corruption - your US Senators are listed with phone numbers in the link labeled “Here You Go, Let’s Get Busy”- ARTICLE
After Lex published the article above I received this information the next day.
House Republicans Just Dropped A Voter ID Bill For 2026 Midterms That Democrats Thought They Killed Last Year - this bill better pass and if any Rs vote against it they need to removed from office - If you want fair and honest elections you need to call your US Rep and your US Senators and ask them to support the SAVE Act - ARTICLE
WHAT IS A 15-MINUTE CITY? - we need to stop calling them 15-Minute Cities and call them what they really are planned to become; 15-Minute Prisons - It is not enough to know what it is, you need to understand what they are planned to become and how the concept was created. I also recommend getting a copy If you still can) of “The Ideal Communist City”- We also have the largest organization pusing the concept called: C40 - there are 12 cities in he US that are part of C40 - LA is one of the 12 - it is easier to destroy a city and rebuild as a 15-Minute Prison than to convert it…..catching on?? - ARTICLE
The Rise of Decentralized Education: How Parents and Teachers Are Reclaiming Learning with Technology - this is worth your time to listen - this is only one of many options and resources available to parents that want to get their kids out of the public indoctrination centers. VIDEO
Connections vs. Accomplishments: How the Middle Class Loses Power When Elites Govern by Network by my fellow Tennessee patriot Danielle Goodrich - ARTICLE
Facts About Global Bankruptcy by Lex Greene - some very interesting facts in this article - ARTICLE
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
These are all great articles to read .
Another one who stole my Ideas.
Been promoting Decentralized Education and Research for years.
https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/revolution-as-a-business-model
https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/the-future-according-to-fritz-freud
https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/the-future-according-to-fritz-freud
And 15 min with my technology = 1800 to 2400 km.
https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/the-invention-the-illuminati-does
Funny how people are stealing my Inventions and solutions left right and center without giving me the leverage or credit.
Cowards.
I am with Nikola Tesla.
--
I don't care as much about them stealing my Ideas...
I find it disappointing that they have none of their own - Nikola Tesla.
--
When people steal my Ideas and Inventions such as Elon Musk and others... and claim them for their own...it just shows what low level eternal flicking cowards and low IQ low life scum they are...
And the people believing them are even lower... stupid and intellectually blind -Fritz Freud