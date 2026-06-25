World Cup Ignites Global Awakening - I saw many of the people coming to America to see the games praising the US. It was inspiring. Several of the clips in this article have been taken down. Gee, I wonder why (note my sarcasm)??? ARTICLE

Why They Need Total Control of Your Money | Catherine Austin Fitts & Michelle Makori - 1 hr. 48 min. VIDEO

Taxpayers stuck paying off student loans for nonprofits’ employees: ‘It’s about who you work for’ - if Trump or anyone in our government REALLY wanted to fix a major fraud that is bleeding us dry and destroying this country he would end ALL 501©s. They are not constitutional. They are not ever monitored and our government KNOWS they are ripping us off but of course there are many in our government being paid to look the other way. I truly believe it is time for a tax payer strike!! ARTICLE

Obama DOJ Railroaded Four Innocent Cops and Trump Can Right That Wrong Before July 4 - ARTICLE

Domestic Terrorists Were Obama’s Special Guests at Center Opening - make no mistake Obama’s goal in life is to destroy America - ARTICLE

Rand Paul Issues Subpoena Forcing Fauci to Testify Under Oath - is this going to just be another dog and pony show???? Just like the Sen. Johnson dog and pony shows???? ARTICLE

BEYOND EVIL: Dutch Government Quietly Euthanizes First Child Under Expanded Death Law - People WHAT ARE WE DOING??? I have said for years the REAL reason for abortion was to destroy the sanctity of life and to one day accept the murder of the “useless eaters.” That is EXACTLY what we are seeing. This is not compassion it is flat out murder. It is also a sin!!. God determines when it is time to die not mortal men and women. Are you aware that 13 states and DC in the US have approved assisted suicide??? ARTICLE

Do you see a common thread in this list???

The jurisdictions where it is legal include:

Oregon (1997)

Washington (2008)

Vermont (2013)

California (2016)

Colorado (2016)

District of Columbia (2017)

Hawaii (2019)

New Jersey (2019)

Maine (2020)

New Mexico (2021)

Montana (2009, via court ruling rather than statute)

Delaware (2026)

Illinois (2025)

New York (2026)

Microchip-Like, Parasite-Like, and ‘Self-Assembling Nanotech’ Structures Found Inside Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine: Journal ‘IJVTPR’ - WHAT will it take for this administration to stop the democide?? What will it take for Americans to REFUSE to take any and all injections?? ARTICLE

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