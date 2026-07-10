When Elections and Courts Fail - ARTICLE

Viral Video Exposes Democrats’ STAGGERING Hypocrisy on Immigration Enforcement from Feb. 2026 - What has changed? Nothing. The problem is all the Democrats did back then was talk about illegal immigration with no intention of doing anything about it. What they said was what they knew the American people wanted to hear but they never had any intention of stopping illegal immigration. The Democrats know illegals are their path to victory in elections. So what is going on? As I said when they were just talking about it with no intention of fixing the problem all was good in their world. Then Donald Trump comes along and not only talks about it but actually tries to fix the problem and the entire left goes nuts and over the decades since the likes of Bill Clinton much of our society has been brainwashed into believing open borders like in the EU is good and having borders is bad. Without strict border law adherence there can be no security and there are many countries that would love nothing more than to see America destroyed. Trump should show this video at every speech he gives to expose the hypocrisy of the Democrats. ARTICLE/VIDEO (2 min.)

The most effective cult is one that has been normalised into the very fabric of society. by Phillip Baross - stick with it…..the more you read the more sense it will make. Thanks to A.J. C.

The Most Effective Cult Is One That Has Been Normalised Into The Very Fabric Of Society 60.8KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Why Cash is Important to Preserve - we survived for generations without credit cards and if we want to preserve our freedom we must stop the addiction to the credit card and get back to using cash.

Dave Ramsey repost:

HERE'S WHAT NO CASH ACTUALLY MEANS: A cashless society means no cash. Zero. It doesn’t mean mostly cashless and you can still use a ‘wee bit of cash here & there’. Cashless means fully digital, fully traceable, fully controlled. I think those who support a cashless society aren’t fully aware of what they are asking for. A cashless society means: * If you are struggling with your mortgage on a particular month, you can’t do an odd job to get you through. * Your child can’t go & help the local farmer to earn a bit of summer cash. * No more cash slipped into the hands of a child as a good luck charm or from their grandparent when going on holidays. * No more money in birthday cards. * No more piggy banks for your child to collect pocket money & to learn about the value of earning. * No more cash for a rainy day fund or for that something special you have been putting $20 a week away for. * No more little jobs on the side because your wages barely cover the bills or put food on the table. * No more charity collections. * No more selling bits & pieces from your home that you no longer want/need for a bit of cash in return. * No more cash gifts from relatives or loved ones.

What a cashless society does guarantee: * Banks have full control of every single penny you own. * Every transaction you make is recorded. * All your movements & actions are traceable. * Access to your money can be blocked at the click of a button when/if banks need ‘clarification’ from you which will take about 3 weeks, a thousand questions answered & five thousand passwords. * You will have no choice but to declare & be taxed on every dollar in your possession. * The government WILL decide what you can & cannot purchase. * If your transactions are deemed in any way questionable, by those who create the questions, your money will be frozen, ‘for your own good’.

Forget about cash being dirty. Stop being so easily led. Cash has been around for a very, very, very long time & it gives you control over how you trade with the world. It gives you independence. If you are a customer, pay with cash. If you are a shop owner, remove those ridiculous signs that ask people to pay by card. Cash is a legal tender, it is our right to pay with cash. Banks are making it increasingly difficult to lodge cash. Please open your eyes. Please stop believing everything you are being told. Almost every single topic in today’s world is tainted with corruption & hidden agendas. Pay with cash & please say no to a cashless society while you still have the choice.

DARPA’s 2010 Operation ‘PROPHECY’ Funded Ralph Baric’s UNC Network to Generate the Genetic Blueprint of Future Pandemic Coronaviruses by Jon Fleetwood - ARTICLE

House Democrat Vows to Investigate America 250 and Her Reason Has Christians Furious - ARTICLE

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