Birthrights in SCOTUS by Lex Greene - we have a constitutionally illiterate or just plain bias judicial system. In fact all 3 branches today are constitutionally illiterate and corrupt. In fact most of America is constitutionally illiterate and that has been planned. People that do not understand their rights are easier to be convince the lies are truth. ARTICLE/VIDEO (2 min.)

“These Covid-19 Vaccine Death Numbers Are Being Blocked by the White House” Dr. Robert Malone” - I have always been skeptical of Dr. Robert Malone and I still don’t trust him 100% BUT this interview is starting to make me feel a little better about him. He dropped some pretty big bombs in this interview - 26 min. VIDEO

BREAKING: Rubio revokes green cards of foreign nationals linked to Iranian regime who are now in ICE custody - ARTICLE

NIAID/NIH and USDA Fund Bioengineered Chimeric Influenza Viruses Built Using Pandemic H1N1 Components: Journal ‘Science Advances’ by Jon Fleetwood - ARTICLE

Catherine Austin Fitts: “Balancing the Books Means LOWERING LIFE EXPECTANCY — And It’s Intentional” - There is a short clip and a link to the full interview is at the end - ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 hr. 36 min.)

Repurposed Drugs and Nutraceuticals: A New Frontier in Cancer Therapy” “The Future of Cancer Treatment Is Already Here” - by Dr. Paul Marik - ARTICLE

Missouri Senate Passes Bill Blocking WHO, UN, WEF Authority—’No Foreign Laws Act’ Declares Global Bodies Have ‘No Jurisdiction or Power’ in State - ARTICLE

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