Trickle Up vs. Trickle Down Economics by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

Every Vaccine Produces Harm (2015) - ARTICLE

Oversight Project Charts Path Forward To Combat Birthright Citizenship - I wish people would stop using BIRTHRIGHT citizenship when referring to the 14th Amendment. Birthright citizenship is the same as natural born citizenship and the 14th does not grant birthright/natural born citizenship. Citizenship and birthright-natural born citizenship are 2 different things. This just shows how constitutionally illiterate we have become and our President should know better or he should go back to building hotels and golf courses. He is not the only constitutionally illiterate President so I am not just picking on him. I can see it now….the left will now say that if you were born on US soil you are a natural born citizen and eligible to be President/VP. They tried EIGHT times to get rid of the NBC requirement for President and VP. The last time was when Obama was a Senator……GEE I wonder why? It has failed every time but merging birthright citizenship with the 14th Amendment is going to give the left license to say anyone born on US soil is a NBC and can be President/VP. NOTE: Marco Rubio us NOT a NBC. Neither is Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, Niki Haley, Ted Cruz, Vivek Ramaswamy, Dr. Shiva, Bobbie Jindal. Their fathers were not US citizens at the time of their birth. All but Obama had foreign mothers too (both of Ted Cruz’s parents had become Canadian citizens when Ted was born. And NO his mother did not have dual citizenship. Canada did not allow dual citizenship until 1977 and Ted was born in 1970. NBC is coneyed from father to children. Place of birth has no bearing. Congress needs to start proceedings ASAP to remove the politically biased constitutionally illiterate SC Justices for bad behavior. They do not have life long appointment folks………read your Constitution!!! - But it is up to Congress to take appropriate action and you don’t hear a peep from any of them about removing members of the SC. Time to start making some phone calls to your US Representative - ARTICLE

US GOVERNMENT WANTS YOU DEAD: House Passes Internet ID (Ending Anonymity/Free Speech Online) Blocks SAVE America Act (No Voter ID) While SCOTUS Upholds Birthright Citizenship (Migration Replacement) - I don’t know about you but I don’t feel like we are winning at anything - just look around. How long will it be before they are monitoring us in our homes……for our own good of course…..oooops they do that too you just don’t know it - ARTICLE

Military Weather Modification as a Pretext to Extreme Power and Control - Thanks to A.J. C - ARTICLE

When Has Negotiating With Islamic Terrorists Ever Worked? - ARTICLE

Electricity Was a Luxury under Communist Rule by Ileana Johnson - Thanks to A.J. C - the sad part is our youth have been convinced to believe that WE WILL DO IT BETTER - ARTICLE

The American Miracle will air on TBN - available to live stream on the free TBN+ app this Friday, July 3, 2026 at 7:30pm ET and 9:45pm ET! Then the streaming will be available on TBN+ Premium for one month. Thanks to Mark E. - FREE TBN+ APP

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