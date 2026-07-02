Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

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Brent Briggs's avatar
Brent Briggs
2d

NEGOTIATING WITH ISLAMIC TERRORISTS:

Trump knows well that you cannot trust them. He's not surprised by any of this.....

Perhaps you know the story of the frog and the scorpion?

A scorpion came to the bank of a river and found that he could not swim across.

Nearby, a frog was preparing to cross.

"Please," said the scorpion, "carry me on your back across the river."

The frog recoiled. "How can I trust you? You're a scorpion. If I let you climb on my back, you'll sting me."

The scorpion replied, "That wouldn't make any sense. If I sting you while we're crossing, you'll die, and I'll drown with you."

The frog thought about it and admitted, "That's true. It would be foolish for you to do that."

So the frog allowed the scorpion to climb onto his back, and together they began crossing the river.

Halfway across, the frog suddenly felt a sharp, burning pain. The scorpion had driven his stinger deep into the frog's back.

As the poison spread and the frog's strength faded, he gasped, "Why? Now we'll both die!"

The scorpion answered,

"I couldn't help it. It's my nature."

And they both disappeared beneath the water.

(How many of our American presidents have been smart enough to learn this?)

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
2d

Exactly. Surprisingly, these individuals can still look themselves in the mirror.

https://hxlibraries.substack.com/p/the-power-of-clear-writing

https://mises.org/mises-wire/why-history-refuses-stay-planned

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