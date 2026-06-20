LET FREEDOM RING by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

Socialist Militia AOC Calls Her Ally Is Training for a National Uprising Against Federal Agents - if this group is so out in the open why does our government not do something to break them up. Start first with taking away their 501©. Like I have said many, many times it is time to end all 501©s. ALL OF THEM. We are literally funding our own demise.

The Weather Underground was guilty of sedition but Congress back then as of today as well have not a clue about the Constitution and the act of sedition let alone the punishment for sedition - The WU leader (Bill Ayers) )best buddy of marxist Barack Obama) got off on a technicality while his wife (Bernardine Dohrn) and others went to prison. Kathy Boudin and her husband went to prison along with Dohrn and Ayers raised Boudin’s son (Chesa Boudin). He was at one time District Attorney for San Francisco until voters had him removed from office. Ayers turned to education realizing the best way to move a country toward marxism is through our youth and education and he went into “education” instead of domestic terrorism to destroy our country through our youth. That is the marxist/communist way and sadly it has worked like a charm. Here is a document you might find interesting.

Prairie Fire 11.2MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Turtling for Cash Part II (Full Interview) with host Catherine Austin Fitts - this is a long interview but full of great info and ways to fight back that have worked for others - 1 hr. 52 min. - VIDEO

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