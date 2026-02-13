Lex Greene/Tucker Carlson & Ron Paul/Thomas Jefferson on fiat moneyAlex Newman/Freedom/Vit C and cancer/Trump's EPA
Friday, February 13, 2026
#1 Question for the U.S. Supreme Court by Lex Greene - ARTICLE
Tucker Carlson and Ron Paul Sound the Alarm on America’s Fiscal Collapse - ARTICLE
Thomas Jefferson’s Warnings and Predictions about the Dangers of Money-Printing by Mike Maharrey - ARTICLE
UN “Master Plan for Humanity” Tied to Epstein Network, Climate Agenda, and Global Control Push by Alex Newman - ARTICLE
Why Did Americans Abandon Freedom? by Jacob Hornberger - ARTICLE
High-Dose Vitamin C Cuts Death Risk from Stage IV Pancreatic Cancer by 54% and Doubles Survival Time - Funny, this was a theory decades ago that was silenced. Just another example of how big pharma has controlled the narrative, in my opinion, to hide the truth in order to push their poison in order to grow their profits - Thanks to Bestsis - ARTICLE
Trump’s EPA Revokes ‘Endangerment Finding’ that Conflated Beneficial Carbon Dioxide with Pollution - ding dong the wicked witch is almost dead - ARTICLE
