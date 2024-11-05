Just a short Substack today……people need to get out and vote and make sure their family, friends and neighbors vote and lets not forget prayer today.

If you live in NH and Lily Tang Williams represents your district PLEASE vote for her. RFK Jr. has not endorsed anyone. He made a vow not to endorse anyone but that was before he heard Lily debate Ms. Hollander (Jake Sullivan’s wife). I have known Lily even before she moved to NH when we were fighting to stop Common Core at a national level. Lily is a brave patriot who sees the direction our country is going because she was raised under Mao’s communist China. ARTICLE/VIDEO (2 min.)

Healthcare Workers Reject COVID, Flu Shots Amid ‘Tremendous Erosion of Trust’ in Health Agencies - ARTICLE

US Childhood Routine Vaccination Rates Plummeting by Dr. Peter McCullough - this is GOOD news - I believe as we see parents not adhering to the vaccine schedule we will start to see a decrease in the number of cases of autism - it would make for a good study - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

