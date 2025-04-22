Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

Jim Rogers
12h

Glad she got the venue she deserved.

Also, Karen, I do not comment much on Substack, but let me just express to you that your labor is not in vain. I read your posts and greatly value your work of sifting through news stories and posting the best and most informative. Thank you

Brent Briggs
11h

GREENIE WEENIES COMING AFTER YOUR DOG!

My primary contention with an article such as this is the phrase "studies show." My mind immediately asks: which studies, which organization, where was the study conducted, and over what length of time....???? etc.

Note to sane people: Excrement has been the byproduct of life since creation. One creature's poop is another creature's feast. If you didn't learn this in school, it must have been a public school!!

Anybody with a keyboard can substantiate their biases with "a study" that goes unnamed. It's similar to a "journalist" stating, "according to sources."

As an old farm boy, I call BS on this article's findings. Of course, it speaks to the activated far-leftist instinct, so if they cannot kill all our meat animals, maybe they'll turn their murderous intent on our pets.

Actually, it's kind of humorous. I've been working in homes for over 25 years and have never been in a liberal's home that did not have a dog. Usually, it's a "rescue" and more recently, a "rescue from Ukraine." This intensifies their virtue-signaling and the supremacy of their good intentions. It makes those of us who don't want a dog seem almost wicked.

How ironic that their own social warrior heroes are going full circle and now labeling a rescued pet as a menace to the planet! What next......torching electric cars? ....or claiming that deporting criminal illegal aliens means all blacks will be deported, too?

About the time I think the left has pegged the meter on stupidity, they invent an entirely different set of categories!

