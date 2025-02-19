"Operation Lockstep" ⚠️ The 2010 Rockefeller Plan for Perpetual Martial Law ☠️ Does This Sound Familiar? - just use some common sense…..how come all of a sudden over the past 4 years are the threat of pandemics on the rise - they tested us with COVID and they know without any doubt they can easily control us using FEAR - How did Fauci KNOW a pandemic would occur during Trump’s first term? How do they know many more pandemics are coming in the near future? It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out how they know. - TAKE NOTE: this video was created in 2014 - 15 min. VIDEO
Below is the document. I have shared both of these documents in the past but share again for those that were not yet subscribed or passed them by.
NSSM-200 (1974)
I just love Senator Kennedy. If nothing else he makes us laugh. 1 min. VIDEO
Trump Is Only Western Statesman Who Wants Peace - ARTICLE
Techno-Religion Will Snare the Unbeliever - I truly worry about the younger generations - slavery is their future - ARTICLE
Democrat Department of Fraud and Waste by Lex Greene ARTICLE
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING