"Operation Lockstep" ⚠️ The 2010 Rockefeller Plan for Perpetual Martial Law ☠️ Does This Sound Familiar? - just use some common sense…..how come all of a sudden over the past 4 years are the threat of pandemics on the rise - they tested us with COVID and they know without any doubt they can easily control us using FEAR - How did Fauci KNOW a pandemic would occur during Trump’s first term? How do they know many more pandemics are coming in the near future? It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out how they know. - TAKE NOTE: this video was created in 2014 - 15 min. VIDEO

Below is the document. I have shared both of these documents in the past but share again for those that were not yet subscribed or passed them by.

Rockefeller Foundation Scenarios For The Future Of Technology & International Development Document 5.12MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

NSSM-200 (1974)

Nssm 200 Kissinger 1020KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

I just love Senator Kennedy. If nothing else he makes us laugh. 1 min. VIDEO

Trump Is Only Western Statesman Who Wants Peace - ARTICLE

Techno-Religion Will Snare the Unbeliever - I truly worry about the younger generations - slavery is their future - ARTICLE

Democrat Department of Fraud and Waste by Lex Greene ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share