Tim Walz Said He Was in Hong Kong During the Tiananmen Square Massacre. He Was Home in Nebraska. - the brains of these people are wired to lie and NEVER tell the truth because they all think we are too stupid to find the truth - ARTICLE

California Governor Vetoes AI Safety Bill - he could care less about innovation. He wants unfettered AI in order to lie and deceive people. Personally I am surprised it ever passed the leftist CA House and Senate. Perhaps it was a campaign move knowing the Governor would veto, just sayin’ - ARTICLE

A Principality Falls in an Avalanche of Scum, Body Parts, and Anguish - Hollywood in Crisis - I have not published anything about P. Diddy for obvious reasons but when I received an article by one of the few real, honest, well researched journalists (Elizabeth Nickson) that always has the receipts on her stories I decided to share her article. Personally I am surprised that Diddy has not committed “suicide.” Of course he like Epstein is on suicide watch. I don’t know where this story goes but there is no doubt something truly evil is going on in this country. I also know that many young (and a few older ones too) Hollywood stars have tried to tell their story about the depravity that takes place and all had been marginalized and many are dead because of the trauma they suffered - ARTICLE

Background Check for Tonight's VP Debate: Tim Walz and the Chinese Communist Party - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (there are several short videos in this article)

