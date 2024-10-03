Tim Walz Said He Was in Hong Kong During the Tiananmen Square Massacre. He Was Home in Nebraska. - the brains of these people are wired to lie and NEVER tell the truth because they all think we are too stupid to find the truth - ARTICLE
California Governor Vetoes AI Safety Bill - he could care less about innovation. He wants unfettered AI in order to lie and deceive people. Personally I am surprised it ever passed the leftist CA House and Senate. Perhaps it was a campaign move knowing the Governor would veto, just sayin’ - ARTICLE
A Principality Falls in an Avalanche of Scum, Body Parts, and Anguish - Hollywood in Crisis - I have not published anything about P. Diddy for obvious reasons but when I received an article by one of the few real, honest, well researched journalists (Elizabeth Nickson) that always has the receipts on her stories I decided to share her article. Personally I am surprised that Diddy has not committed “suicide.” Of course he like Epstein is on suicide watch. I don’t know where this story goes but there is no doubt something truly evil is going on in this country. I also know that many young (and a few older ones too) Hollywood stars have tried to tell their story about the depravity that takes place and all had been marginalized and many are dead because of the trauma they suffered - ARTICLE
Background Check for Tonight's VP Debate: Tim Walz and the Chinese Communist Party - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (there are several short videos in this article)
“A Principality Falls in an Avalanche of Scum, Body Parts, and Anguish - Hollywood in Crisis”
Her article blew my mind! I read this two days ago and it has me even more inquisitive! Wow😳
It seems to be worse than I thought😳
For anyone interested in the news conferences and Roger Stone’s video humor👇
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rY9OYmeBU7w
https://open.substack.com/pub/rogerstone/p/mayor-eric-adams-isnt-being-prosecuted?r=1731m3&utm_medium=ios
https://www.fox26houston.com/news/diddy-lawsuit-upcoming-press-conference-from-buzbee-law-firm-allegations-against-diddy
DIDDY: This is a horrific article. For all the "boo-hooing" we Americans offer for the supposed victims of slavery, we're seeing authentic slavery live and up close today. Royalty and the powerful have - throughout human history - done this!! America is the ONLY nation in human history that took it on and outlawed all of it. Slavery is the removal of human rights but our laws protect them.
When our founding documents acknowledge that "all men are created equal and are endowed by the creator with certain unalienable rights," the entire AMERICAN nation is held accountable for the righteous treatment of each citizen. When money, power, and fame put certain people into a class that is above these laws, they must be brought down and JUDGED by the law.
I learn a LOT from studying opposites. If you want to know what love is, look at its opposite. The opposite of love is not hate, it's selfishness. The opposite of Christianity is NOT atheism, it is IDOLATRY.
Read the descriptions of the horrendous activities in these DIDDY parties. This is exactly the kinds of idolatry the Bible excoriates:
Isaiah 57:5 "Who inflame yourselves among the oaks, Under every luxuriant tree, Who slaughter the children in the ravines, Under the clefts of the crags?"
Ezekiel 23:37 "For they have committed adultery, and blood is on their hands. Thus they have committed adultery with their idols and even caused their sons, whom they bore to Me, to pass through the fire to them as food."
Jesus told His disciples to bring the children to Him because "such is the Kingdom of God." What these people did was the opposite; they captured children and abused them for their own selfish pleasures.
Galatians 5:19 "The acts of the flesh are obvious: sexual immorality, impurity, and debauchery;
20 idolatry and sorcery; hatred, discord, jealousy, and rage; rivalries, divisions, factions,
21 and envy; drunkenness, orgies, and the like.
I warn you, as I did before, that those who practice such things will not inherit the kingdom of God.
The opposite of inheriting the Kingdom of God is burning for eternity in Hell! But, while in this life, they must be judged under our laws. Not by a mob of angry citizens, LAWS!