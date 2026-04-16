LYME DISEASE CURE: Ivermectin & Doxycycline Combination Therapy - Testimonials & Research - the FDA is getting ready to approve a Pfizer Lyme Disease vaccine. Our own government created Lyme Disease and now Pfizer is looking to cash in. Well we have an alternative that will probably be a lot safer. ARTICLE

Gabbard refers impeachment whistleblower to DOJ for criminal investigation - ARTICLE/VIDEO (2 min.)

German Court Orders BioNTech to Hand Over 32 Internal Safety, Toxicity, and Manufacturing Records on ‘Comirnaty’ COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine - ARTICLE

No, a “Salt Water Placebo” Was Never Used in the Salk Vaccine Trial - ARTICLE

Sold at 6, Anneke Lucas Exposes the Billionaire P*dophile Network | SURVIVOR STORIES EP03 from Man in America Seth Holehouse - 1 hr. 30 min. VIDEO

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