MAiD/Lex Greene/CIA Hides Potential Cure for Cancer/Send Your Comments to the FDA/Weight loss drugs
Saturday, March 14, 2026
Canada’s ‘SAME-DAY’ Euthanasia: Inside the Rapid Expansion of MAiD - this is fast becoming Canada’s new “free” healthcare system which was the real goal of MAiD from the start. Canada is the canary in the coal mine. Programs like this will spread across the globe and will be how they address healthcare costs and reduce the population. ARTICLE
The 3 Most Important Words in the U.S. Constitution - by Lex Greene - ARTICLE
CIA faces furious backlash after hidden document with potential cure for cancer is declassified after 60 years - ARTICLE
PLEASE send your comment to end the mRNA COVID jab from Pfizer and Moderna. It took me less than one minute to send my comment to the FDA. CHD provides a sample statement and tips. ARTICLE
Maker of Ozempic, Wegovy Failed to Report Strokes, Suicidal Ideation and Deaths - I would have thought by now that Americans realized that good health cannot be found in a bottle of pills or at the tip of a needle. What would make anyone believe these weight loss drugs would not cause serious problems. Obesity is a product of eating too much food, eating the wrong kind of food and lack of exercise. Most of all how can anyone trust big pharma???? ARTICLE
Peter Schweizer Exposes China’s Birth Tourism Industry Creating Army of U.S. Citizens Raised Under Communist Influence During Powerful Senate Testimony (VIDEO) - the 13th, 14th, 15th Amendment were the reconstruction amendments and pertained to ONLY the recently freed slaves (13th Amendment) allowing them to become citizens (14th Amendment) and granting them the right to vote (15th Amendment) It was NEVER meant to give citizenship to anyone born on our soil. You see they conveniently ignore the third requirement of the 14th Amendment “and pursuant to the jurisdiction thereof.” If your parents are foreign they are subject to the jurisdiction of their country and so are the children. We have allowed our government to violate the original intent because they feel the Constitution is a living document which it is not and never was meant to be. The ONLY way to change the original intent is through the amendment process - ARTICLE/VIDEO
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
Here is the actual article/video about Peter Schweizer. Sorry for the error. https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/peter-schweizer-exposes-chinas-birth-tourism-industry-creating/
Took actions, commented.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about MAXIMUM PROFITS and they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And poisoning the food supply and toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure WORTHLESS poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
This horrifying Congress Critters, Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
HELL NO TO GENESIS MISSION/STARGATE/DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.