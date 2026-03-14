Canada’s ‘SAME-DAY’ Euthanasia: Inside the Rapid Expansion of MAiD - this is fast becoming Canada’s new “free” healthcare system which was the real goal of MAiD from the start. Canada is the canary in the coal mine. Programs like this will spread across the globe and will be how they address healthcare costs and reduce the population. ARTICLE

The 3 Most Important Words in the U.S. Constitution - by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

CIA faces furious backlash after hidden document with potential cure for cancer is declassified after 60 years - ARTICLE

PLEASE send your comment to end the mRNA COVID jab from Pfizer and Moderna. It took me less than one minute to send my comment to the FDA. CHD provides a sample statement and tips. ARTICLE

Maker of Ozempic, Wegovy Failed to Report Strokes, Suicidal Ideation and Deaths - I would have thought by now that Americans realized that good health cannot be found in a bottle of pills or at the tip of a needle. What would make anyone believe these weight loss drugs would not cause serious problems. Obesity is a product of eating too much food, eating the wrong kind of food and lack of exercise. Most of all how can anyone trust big pharma???? ARTICLE

Peter Schweizer Exposes China’s Birth Tourism Industry Creating Army of U.S. Citizens Raised Under Communist Influence During Powerful Senate Testimony (VIDEO) - the 13th, 14th, 15th Amendment were the reconstruction amendments and pertained to ONLY the recently freed slaves (13th Amendment) allowing them to become citizens (14th Amendment) and granting them the right to vote (15th Amendment) It was NEVER meant to give citizenship to anyone born on our soil. You see they conveniently ignore the third requirement of the 14th Amendment “and pursuant to the jurisdiction thereof.” If your parents are foreign they are subject to the jurisdiction of their country and so are the children. We have allowed our government to violate the original intent because they feel the Constitution is a living document which it is not and never was meant to be. The ONLY way to change the original intent is through the amendment process - ARTICLE/VIDEO

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