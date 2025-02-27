Maine/Measles/Utah/Vaccine hesitancy/Dr. Nass/Sasha Latypova/Tulsi Gabbard/Watermelon head/Grifter/AI Robot
Thursday February 27, 2025 Truth Bomb
Maine’s Schools Collapse as More Migrants Pour In - Maine is tiny state so this will become a problem faster than in a larger state but believe me it will eventually be felt every where. Time to cut off the freebies to these invaders. ARTICLE
Too Convenient Measles Outbreak? - ARTICLE
Utah Set to Become First State to End Water Fluoridation for All Residents - ARTICLE
Gates-Funded Study Reveals 74% of School Workers Reject Vaccine Mandates: Johns Hopkins Research in Journal 'Vaccine' - ARTICLE
FDA approves Pfizer drugs with inadequate safety and efficacy data, and then regulators work for Pfizer/Vinay Prasad by Dr. Meryl Nass - ARTICLE
UPDATE REGARDING SASHA’S LETTER TO RFK JR. - Open Letter to the HHS Secretary, RFK Jr. by Sasha Latypova - some encouraging news, I hope - ARTICLE
Tulsi Gabbard Fires Pervert Ring from NSA - If you missed the story about the perverts at NSA go back to my substack from Tuesday - ARTICLE
Watermelon Head - One funny - 1 min. VIDEO
Trump the Grifter - One not so funny - 1 min. VIDEO
AI robot in china tried to attack a person before getting restrained - Am I the only one freaking out about this. Is the future we will leave to our kids? What is stop them from making police robots that cannot be stopped once they start pounding on someone?? 1 min. VIDEO
Of course our schools are their breeding grounds.
GABBARD FIRES PERVERTS:
I read the article praising Gabbard for cleaning house. Then, I got to THIS statement:
"As anyone who has studied the history of espionage knows, a lack of discipline in sexual matters is a notorious security risk."
Indeed, Trump has been repeatedly and consistently accused of sexual misconduct by weaponized Leftists. Ask Marylin Monroe...oh, that's right, she was murdered for knowing too much.
I looked up sexual behaviors that could prevent one from obtaining a clearance and found this statement:
"Guideline D: Sexual Behavior
It is tempting to think Guideline D only applies to sex offenders, sexual harassers, and sexual predators. It’s easy to understand why a criminal may be denied a security clearance for sex crimes committed. But sexual behavior includes so much more; fetishes, prostitution, trading sex for favors, adultery, and multiple sex partners are just a few.
Sexual behavior that involves a criminal offense, indicates a personality or emotional disorder, reflects lack of judgment or discretion, or which may subject the individual to undue influence or coercion, exploitation, or duress can raise questions about an individual’s reliability, trustworthiness and ability to protect classified information."
So, our own government considers sexual perversion to be risky behavior that can keep one from holding a security clearance? OK, but they are perfectly safe in an elementary classroom, right?