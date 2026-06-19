Mamdani Distributes Chocolate Condoms to Fight Disease Outbreak - Chocolate condoms?? Sounds like they are pushing more than just protecting people from disease. Only God can save NYC……One good thing I think will come out of New York City’s new communist Mayor is that perhaps it will open the eyes of every young person and 60’s hippie to the evils of communism - ARTICLE

FDA Set to Review Moderna’s mFlusiva mRNA Flu Shot - Really? Another mRNA poison jab to be approved?? It was proven even before COVID that mRNA was not safe for humans yet after millions have died or have been disabled they continue to push this poison. The only way the democide ends is for the American people to wake the heck up and stop taking these deadly shots. They kill more than they cure. ARTICLE

UPDATE: Breaking: Moderna’s mRNA Flu Vaccine Gets Unanimous Thumbs-Up Despite Risks, Low Efficacy - After I added the article above to my Substack Thursday morning this came out later in the day. As I surmised the FDA did not disapoint. As they always do they sided with the money from big pharma at the expense of American lives. As I stated above, the only way we end this madness is to refuse to ever take their poisons into our body. ARTICLE

COVID Vaccine-Cancer Connection Proven - I watched the entire 3 hour hearing and it left no doubt that mRNA causes cancer. Here is a snippet from that hearing. 13 min. VIDEO

SHOCKING SENATE EXPOSÉ: Witnesses Reveal Pediatricians Earn MILLIONS From Vaccination Quotas, Parents Dropped for Refusing Shots - ARTICLE/VIDEO

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