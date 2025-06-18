Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brent Briggs's avatar
Brent Briggs
7h

BIDEN'S AUTOPEN: This is typical of leftists.

Biden was nothing more than a sock puppet, controlled by Obama's handlers. Biden's term was Obama's third term.

When the yogurt hit the fan about the autopen frauds, all those involved turned into Sgt. Shulz: "I know nothing...NOTHING!"

It's the same with those who orchestrated the Jan 6 riot, all the BLM riots, the latest "Anti-ICE" riots, and the fraudulent elections of the past 20 years. They do it in plain sight and shout that they know nothing.

America deserves to see some real political criminals prosecuted for a change.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
TexBritta's avatar
TexBritta
5hEdited

“Deep State Behind the Deep State: Secret Bilderberg Meetings. What Are They? by Alex Newman - be sure to read the comment made by Kelliegh Nelson under this article” Karen, I can’t believe you would listen to word salad without checking first. I think your stacks are great but you seem to believe a lot of things that are not true just from people making comments. As you know, comments are not facts. Please quit coaching people’s comments without verifying. 😉

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Karen Bracken
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture