Marriage Fraud/Mass Vaccination/Biden's Autopen fraud/Dr. Ron Paul/Bilderberg
Wednesday June 18, 2025 TRUTH BOMB
ICE Asks Americans to Report Marriage Fraud - they should definitely look in Omar marriage to her brother they should also look into the rumor that her family took the identity of another family on the list to come to America, if proven true she would also be guilty of immigration fraud - ARTICLE
How Much Damage Has Mass Vaccination Done to Society? - ARTICLE
Biden Autopen Signatures Don’t Match. Who Did It? - it is so obvious to anyone with an ounce of discernment that Biden is guilty of fraud. If a President is found guilty of fraud every bill, EO, agreement etc. is null and void but I am not hopeful anyone will pay the price for the fraud the Biden administration committed against our country. Treason, there is no statute of limitations on treason and both Obama and Biden were guilty of treason but again only folks like you and I get punished for breaking the law - ARTICLE
Great Big Ugly Surveillance State by Dr. Ron Paul - “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety” Benjamin Franklin - ARTICLE
Deep State Behind the Deep State: Secret Bilderberg Meetings. What Are They? by Alex Newman - be sure to read the comment made by Kelliegh Nelson under this article - ARTICLE
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
BIDEN'S AUTOPEN: This is typical of leftists.
Biden was nothing more than a sock puppet, controlled by Obama's handlers. Biden's term was Obama's third term.
When the yogurt hit the fan about the autopen frauds, all those involved turned into Sgt. Shulz: "I know nothing...NOTHING!"
It's the same with those who orchestrated the Jan 6 riot, all the BLM riots, the latest "Anti-ICE" riots, and the fraudulent elections of the past 20 years. They do it in plain sight and shout that they know nothing.
America deserves to see some real political criminals prosecuted for a change.
“Deep State Behind the Deep State: Secret Bilderberg Meetings. What Are They? by Alex Newman - be sure to read the comment made by Kelliegh Nelson under this article” Karen, I can’t believe you would listen to word salad without checking first. I think your stacks are great but you seem to believe a lot of things that are not true just from people making comments. As you know, comments are not facts. Please quit coaching people’s comments without verifying. 😉