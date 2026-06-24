Your Car Was Never the Target by Martin Armstrong - and with the new kill switches and facial recognition coming in the 2027 cars that too has nothing to do with safety from drunk or impaired drivers. If you are thinking of getting a new car get one now. We need to boycott the auto industry (they could have stopped this)into action. Anyone that thinks this kill switch/facial recognition will not affect you because you don’t drink or ever drive drunk believe me it WILL affect you because, like I said, it has nothing to do with protecting you and everything to do with controlling you and eventually limiting mobility. “Sorry sir but you have exceeded your allotted mileage for the month.” ARTICLE

“Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety” Benjamin Franklin

Are Taxpayers Helping to Finance America’s Data Center Boom? A Quest for Clarity from Catherine Austin-Fitts Solari Report - ARTICLE

FDA Altered Autopsy Results of Children Who Died After COVID Vaccines - ARTICLE

A UNA Environment and Development Conference to provide broad public debate and support tor United Nations Earth Summit '92. This was part of the dog and pony show to muster up support for the RIO Summit which introduced UN Agenda 21. I thank A. J. C for sending this to me. As you can see the plans to depopulate even the living have been in works for a long time. Even longer than 1991. The Kissinger Report (DSSM-200) was written in 1974 addressing population growth. Even though there are now 8 billion people on this earth (we are not overpopulated even now) they have found ways to execute billions more over these many years…..just abortion alone has helped their sick cause - abortion has always been about desensitizing society against the sanctity of life so programs like MaID in Canada are widely accepted by the people as necessary. The elimination of the “useless eaters” is now an everyday occurrence in Canada. You see they know they can never totally control all of the people on earth so they must reduce the population to levels they can control and to increase the number of uneducated obedient people from 3rd world countries to replace the educated people that will not follow like sheep - DOCUMENT

AI says this meeting did take place…..Yes, the Preparation: Midwest public hearings on environment and development, Des Moines, 1991 is a legitimate archival document held by the University of Iowa. It is cataloged in the ArchivesSpace system at the university, indicating it is a verified historical record rather than a fabricated file. The document relates to public hearings held in Des Moines in 1991 concerning environmental and development issues in the Midwest.

BUT anything beyond page 1 has conflicting opinions as to it being actually part of the meeting. So take it for what it is worth. Most of us that have been paying attention and have done years of research on the issue know depopulation is real and depopulation by any means is real too. I do know, for a fact, that population was discussed at this meeting but are the words in this document accurate? Again, there are conflicting opinions.

Ben Carson Launched a Direct Attack on the Marxists Taking Over Americas Classrooms - do not CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE - the article continues without doing that - ARTICLE

Bait & Switch: US House And Senate Passes Bipartisan Bill Banning CBDCs Until 2030, But Not wCBDCs Or Tokenized Assets - Again, Thanks to A.J. C for sending this article to me - No matter how you slice it our government is not on our side and has not been for many decades - it is ALL ABOUT TOTAL CONTROL - ARTICLE

These Two MONSTERS Are Directly Responsible for the Murder of Over Seven Million People - there may never be any justice for these two and others that contributed to the death of millions and perhaps billions by the time the jab takes them all out but there will be a day when justice will be served as they spend eternity in hell - ARTICLE/VIDEO (2 min)

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