MASS MURDER BY MANDATE. Senator Ron Johnson: “The US FDA Now Admits COVID-19 Vaccines KILLED American Children” - It is a crime what they did to our children and how ALL vaccines have injured more than helped but they have also KILLED more adults than they saved. The turbo cancer rates for children and adults is off the scale. This is not rocket science. All one has to do is see the data that shows the HUGE increase in cancer since the onset of the COVID bio weapon. Some people need to be arrested ASAP starting with Fauci and President Trump owes the American people an HUGE apology. They no longer can hide from what they did and Fauci should be arrested immediately. There is also a list of related articles that clearly demonstrate the huge rise in cancer among young and old. ARTICLE/VIDEOS (2-1 minute videos)

Breaking: FDA Knew of Better Method to Detect Sudden Deaths After COVID Vaccines — But Refused to Use it. - although I cannot stand Joe Biden and never could I must state that HHS has known for YEARS that VAERS was severely derelict in tracking adverse events to ALL vaccines. Harvard Pilgrim did a study years ago proving this and offered to help with a better system and that offer was ignored back then too - ARTICLE

Here is the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, Inc. study. See RESULTS at the end of the report if not interested in the details.

Vaers Study 198KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

WHEN will they arrest Fauci? They say he cannot be arrested because Biden pardoned him. Any idiot knows the President cannot pardon someone that has not been convicted of a federal crime.

DEMAND COVID JUSTICE NOW - ARTICLE

Declassified FBI Documents Reveal What Hillary Clinton Wanted Buried for a Decade - Is Hillary next??? ARTICLE

Shawn Taylor Act Blue Investigations Update - I attended a full blown presentation from Shawn Taylor here in Tennessee where he shared all the proof he had regarding Act Blue. I was BLOWN away after his presentation ended as did everyone else in attendance - ARTICLE

OZEMPIC PERSONALITY: Ozempic is a Gene-Bending Drug; It Alters Users’ Personalities - Some people just never learn. Good health including weight loss does not come from the tip of a needle. Mess with mother nature and the price can be very dear. ARTICLE

57 Republican Traitors to the people - every Representative on this list is up for election this year. Do not vote for any of them. Share this information and make it go viral. In Tennessee we need to target Fleischmann who has been a disgrace and a do nothing legislator for years but because of his affiliations he continues to get elected over and over again. Come on East Tennessee voters vote him out of office. Organize and get behind one of the Independents running in the general election against Fleischmann. Heck vote for the Democrat if you must. Fleischmann surely acts and votes like a Democrat. But there are also several Independents running against him. We need to send a HUGE message to these legislators. ARTICLE

Tom Woods does not liste the 57 traitors so I dug up the list. HERE it is.

Full list of the 57 Republicans:

Mark E. Amodei (Nevada)

Don Bacon (Nebraska)

Stephanie Bice (Oklahoma)

Gus Bilirakis (Florida)

Mike Bost (Illinois)

Ken Calvert (California)

John R. Carter (Texas)

Tom Cole (Oklahoma)

Mario Diaz-Balart (Florida)

Neal Dunn (Florida)

Chuck Edwards (North Carolina)

Jake Ellzey (Texas)

Randy Feenstra (Iowa)

Randy Fine (Florida)

Brian Fitzpatrick (Pennsylvania)

Chuck Fleischmann (Tennessee)

Vince Fong (California)

Andrew Garbarino (New York)

Carlos A. Gimenez (Florida)

French Hill (Arkansas)

Jeff Hurd (Colorado)

Brian Jack (Georgia)

John James (Michigan)

David Joyce (Ohio)

Thomas Kean Jr. (New Jersey)

Mike Kelly (Pennsylvania)

Jen Kiggans (Virginia)

Kevin Kiley (California)

Young Kim (California)

Kimberlyn King-Hinds (Northern Mariana Islands)

Darin LaHood (Illinois)

Nick LaLota (New York)

Mike Lawler (New York)

Frank Lucas (Oklahoma)

Nicole Malliotakis (New York)

Celeste Maloy (Utah)

Brian Mast (Florida)

Dan Meuser (Pennsylvania)

Max Miller (Ohio)

Mariannette Miller-Meeks (Iowa)

Tim Moore (North Carolina)

Blake Moore (Utah)

James Moylan (Guam)

Greg Murphy (North Carolina)

Dan Newhouse (Washington)

Zach Nunn (Iowa)

Hal Rogers (Kentucky)

Maria Elvira Salazar (Florida)

Mike Simpson (Idaho)

Elise Stefanik (New York)

Glenn Thompson (Pennsylvania)

Mike Turner (Ohio)

David Valadao (California)

Derrick Van Orden (Wisconsin)

Rob Wittman (Virginia)

Steve Womack (Arkansas)

Ryan Zinke (Montana)

Please join us TONIGHT: The Threat Most Americans Are Missing hosted by Dr. Karladine Graves with special guest Frank Gaffney - DETAILS

Iowa Advances Bill to Ban Forced Vaccinations, Protect Churches, Homes, and Businesses From Governor Emergency Powers - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING