Sunday March 16, 2025 Truth Bomb
While the US frets and moans about measles, Europe had OVER 100 TIMES as many cases per capita last year. Did you hear anything about it? - ARTICLE
BREAKING: Dr. Peter Kotlár Drops Bombshell Investigation Into DNA Contamination: The Vaccinated Are Now Officially GMO! ARTICLE/VIDEO (9 min.)
Maui Police Chief John Pelletier Accused of Cover Up in Diddy Gang Rape + Las Vegas Shooting - boy this guy get around. Coincidence? Not on your life. ARTICLE
Wholesale Treason on the Move by Lex Greene - I highly recommend following Lex Greene on Substack. Lex will provide education regarding how our government works or should work based on the original intent of the Constitution you won’t get at any public school, private school or college/university. ARTICLE
Lab-grown food - what could go wrong - ARTICLE
POLICE drop ROAD BLOCKS closing in LIVEABLE NEIGHBORHOODS IN BRISTOL - understand these utopian 15 Minutes Cities are really all about your 15 Minute Prison. It is already happening in the UK. And these 15 Minutes Cities (Prisons) are already being built in the US. I know of 2 15 Minute Cities going up in my own conservative state of TN. - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (several short videos)
MEASLES:
So, Europe had 100 times more measles than the USA, and we heard nothing about it?
Wanna know why?
It's because it has nothing to do with AMERICAN POLITICS!
America has not had any real journalists for decades. All the talking heads have reported on in the past 16 years has been AMERICAN POLITICS.
If the story has not led with "OBAMA, or TRUMP," it has not made the news.