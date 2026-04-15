Medical Discrimination/IMA joins ACIP/Bill to limit how far you can drive/Cleveland Clinic Director Apologizes/Pfizer ends trial of new poison jab/Fani Williams/Dr. Wolf/Speaker Johnson
Wednesday, April 15, 2026
Minnesota Bill Moves to Ban Medical Discrimination for Refusing Vaccines, RNA, and Gene-Based Products by Jon Fleetwood - ARTICLE
Independent Medical Alliance Named Liaison to CDC’s ACIP Vaccine Committee - as long as IMA sticks to their standards and does not start playing in the political games this is going to be a great decision. There are some wonderful truly caring and brilliant doctors on staff at IMA. ARTICLE
Massachusetts Dems Advance Bill To Limit How Far You Can Drive In Your Own Car - this has absolutely NOTHING to do with green house gases or emissions. It has EVERYTHING to do with limiting mobility - If the people of MA do not fight this they get what they deserve. Sadly, many people still believe in this lie. Understand the goal is for ZERO cars and that includes electric cars - The C-40 (15 Minute City) Document clearly states the goal is ZERO automobiles - ARTICLE
Just in case you need proof….this is right from the C40 document. 12 cities in the US are C40 cities -
SHOCKING CONFESSION: Cleveland Clinic Director Breaks Down in Tears, Apologizes to ALL His Vaccinated Patients! - I wish we had more doctors that can admit they are not God and do make mistakes. Thankfully parents are starting to wake up and starting to rely on their own research when making healthcare decisions. There are better ways to stay healthy than at the tip of a needle or a pill bottle. Video is 3 minutes long. VIDEO (3 min.)
Unable to Find Enough Participants, Pfizer Stops Trial for New Covid Vaccine - is this because people are waking up or most people over 50 are not healthy??? I am surprised they didn’t move forward anyway - Why so much interest in giving this poison jab to people 65 older??? It is because this is the target age group for depopulation. At 65 Americans go on Social Security and if they die the benefit stops. We all know SS is in financial trouble. How long before a serious MAiD (Medical Assistance in Dying) program is established in the US like they now have in Canada? MAiD has nothing to do with compassion and everything to do with cutting medical costs - We currently have 13 states (+DC) that have made assisted suicide legal in the US - What a coincidence all 14 are blue Democrat states - ARTICLE
The authorized jurisdictions are:
California
Colorado
Delaware (effective January 1, 2026)
Hawaii
Illinois (effective 2025)
Maine
Montana (authorized via state Supreme Court ruling)
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York (effective August 5, 2026)
Oregon
Vermont
Washington
District of Columbia
Secretive Bilderberg Meets in DC to Discuss AI & War with Trump Officials - ARTICLE/VIDEO (9 min.)
Georgia lawmaker wants Fani Willis to answer questions about $2 million grant from Biden DOJ - Now I am sure there is no wrong doing, right??? Looks more like a $2M payout for her attack on Trump. ARTICLE
Dr. Naomi Wolf: “THE GREATEST CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY IN RECORDED HISTORY.” - so they have all of the PROOF what is going to be done to put some folks in prison including a couple Presidents that pushed this poison and are still pushing it - ARTICLE/VIDEO (3 min. 34 secs.)
Johnson expects House will decide to expel Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick - I can name a few more they need to get rid of….when in our history have you heard of so many stepping down due to corruption and scandal. Say what you want this is the first administration I know of that this has happened. We need MORE of it. I suggest Omar, Booker, Presley, Talaib and others for their un-American activities. They should also bring back the House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC) - AND the Reece Committee Hearings on Tax Exempt Foundations which are even more corrupt today than in the 1950’s. As I have said for years we need to end ALL 501©s ASAP - ARTICLE
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
Karen Bracken,
I admire you very much and am grateful for you work.
Please know I think you are brave and intelligent/a dynamic duo.
Suzanna
100% agree!
We the People must restore The Constitutional Republic!
Congress recently passed a BRUTAL BETRAYAL BILL that robs from the poor and neediest to give more to the rapacious rich and psychotic murderous Military Industrial Complex, NOT what Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness and promoting The General Welfare is supposed to be!
The monsters in human skin suits (Trump and Netanyahu are exemplars of such), who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
This horrifying Congress Critters, Governor 'Gulag' Hochul, Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
HELL NO TO GENESIS MISSION/STARGATE/DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
BURN BACK BETTER!
Anyone with 2 brain cells would know that 'NET ZERO' is an utterly insane off the charts idiocy, an absolute mathematical, physical, statistical and practical impossibility that can never be achieved or exist in reality!
Electricity has to come from somewhere, and the only reliable sources are coal, oil and gas (nukes don't cut it, the radioactive waste is too poisonous).
The 'CLIMATE CHAOS' fraud is the excuse and propaganda misdirection justifying attacks on farming and food, concealing a profoundly inimical globalist genocidal enslavement scheme.
Do you want to live in the squalor and drudgery and misery of the pre-industrial age? HELL NO!
HANDS OFF MY GAS STOVE! I LOVE MY GAS STOVE! Ever try to cook on an electric stove - absolute nightmare!
Can't say this often enough! CLIMATE CHANGE IS AN EVEN WORSE FRAUD THAN THE PLANSCAMDEMIC! SO-CALLED GREEN TECH IS A GIGANTIC SCAM! MINING AND MANUFACTURING 'GREEN' PRODUCTS NEEDS COAL, GAS AND OIL AND MINING RARE MINERALS IS MORE ENVIRONMENTALLY TOXIC AND DESTRUCTIVE THAN LEGACY PRODUCTS. SCREW YOUR DAMNED GREEN GRIFT AGENDA! climateviewer.com
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal! And kinetic military ops!
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.