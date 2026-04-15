Minnesota Bill Moves to Ban Medical Discrimination for Refusing Vaccines, RNA, and Gene-Based Products by Jon Fleetwood - ARTICLE

Independent Medical Alliance Named Liaison to CDC’s ACIP Vaccine Committee - as long as IMA sticks to their standards and does not start playing in the political games this is going to be a great decision. There are some wonderful truly caring and brilliant doctors on staff at IMA. ARTICLE

Massachusetts Dems Advance Bill To Limit How Far You Can Drive In Your Own Car - this has absolutely NOTHING to do with green house gases or emissions. It has EVERYTHING to do with limiting mobility - If the people of MA do not fight this they get what they deserve. Sadly, many people still believe in this lie. Understand the goal is for ZERO cars and that includes electric cars - The C-40 (15 Minute City) Document clearly states the goal is ZERO automobiles - ARTICLE

Just in case you need proof….this is right from the C40 document. 12 cities in the US are C40 cities -

SHOCKING CONFESSION: Cleveland Clinic Director Breaks Down in Tears, Apologizes to ALL His Vaccinated Patients! - I wish we had more doctors that can admit they are not God and do make mistakes. Thankfully parents are starting to wake up and starting to rely on their own research when making healthcare decisions. There are better ways to stay healthy than at the tip of a needle or a pill bottle. Video is 3 minutes long. VIDEO (3 min.)

Unable to Find Enough Participants, Pfizer Stops Trial for New Covid Vaccine - is this because people are waking up or most people over 50 are not healthy??? I am surprised they didn’t move forward anyway - Why so much interest in giving this poison jab to people 65 older??? It is because this is the target age group for depopulation. At 65 Americans go on Social Security and if they die the benefit stops. We all know SS is in financial trouble. How long before a serious MAiD (Medical Assistance in Dying) program is established in the US like they now have in Canada? MAiD has nothing to do with compassion and everything to do with cutting medical costs - We currently have 13 states (+DC) that have made assisted suicide legal in the US - What a coincidence all 14 are blue Democrat states - ARTICLE

The authorized jurisdictions are:

California

Colorado

Delaware (effective January 1, 2026)

Hawaii

Illinois (effective 2025)

Maine

Montana (authorized via state Supreme Court ruling)

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York (effective August 5, 2026)

Oregon

Vermont

Washington

District of Columbia

Secretive Bilderberg Meets in DC to Discuss AI & War with Trump Officials - ARTICLE/VIDEO (9 min.)

Georgia lawmaker wants Fani Willis to answer questions about $2 million grant from Biden DOJ - Now I am sure there is no wrong doing, right??? Looks more like a $2M payout for her attack on Trump. ARTICLE

Dr. Naomi Wolf: “THE GREATEST CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY IN RECORDED HISTORY.” - so they have all of the PROOF what is going to be done to put some folks in prison including a couple Presidents that pushed this poison and are still pushing it - ARTICLE/VIDEO (3 min. 34 secs.)

Johnson expects House will decide to expel Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick - I can name a few more they need to get rid of….when in our history have you heard of so many stepping down due to corruption and scandal. Say what you want this is the first administration I know of that this has happened. We need MORE of it. I suggest Omar, Booker, Presley, Talaib and others for their un-American activities. They should also bring back the House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC) - AND the Reece Committee Hearings on Tax Exempt Foundations which are even more corrupt today than in the 1950’s. As I have said for years we need to end ALL 501©s ASAP - ARTICLE

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