Of course I know by now you have all heard that President Trump signed an EO to shut down the US Dept. of Education. To make this happen Congress must pass a law to shut it down. That will not be easy because all those that are vested in federal control of education are going to pull out their check books and write huge checks to make sure it doesn’t happen. Rep. Massie has had a bill (HR899) for several years which is one simple paragraph. It has been updated with a new effective date of Dec. 31, 2026. States must 1. elect their state Commissioner of Education 2. get rid of Common Core standards, curriculum, tests, books. 3. upgrade the teacher certification process. So getting rid of the US Dept. of Ed will not see the needed increase in achievement unless the states make some drastic changes. All the PUBLIC money they are going to spend on PRIVATE education would be much better spent fixing our public schools. In Tennessee funding private education is a violation of our state Constitution. In Tennessee the Governor hires the Commissioner of Education. Now who do you think he/she will hold loyalty. The Governor or parents???

DECENTRALIZED MEDICINE BOMBSHELL: Nazis, Mobsters, The Intelligence Industrial Complex & The "Vaccine" Induced Turbo Cancer Epidemic - ARTICLE

Elon Musk Drops a Bombshell on Biden’s Role in Astronaut Crisis - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (2 very short under 1 min. videos)

Elon Musk Exposes the System Keeping Government Fraud Alive - Elon’s short video with Rogan about the NGOs supports what I have said for years and many times in my Substack……ALL 501©s tax exemptions MUST be ended - any organization that is truly doing good work should be funded by the public and no tax exemptions - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (several videos all under 2 min and 1 that is 31 min. with Senator Ted Cruz)

Why the Epstein Files Are So Critical - I personally believe we will find some Judges that visited Epstein Island. Just sayin’ - Something tells me Mr. Greene knows more than he is sharing right now - ARTICLE

Ron DeSantis offers simple solution to extremist and activist judges undermining Trump - I have been saying this for weeks now……Congress has the power to rein in the courts but they do nothing. There is no need for impeachment which would take a long time and would not result in the Senate taking any action. This shows they are either complicate or totally ignorant of the power Congress has over the lower courts - Finally, at least one other person is bringing this to the forefront….Ron DeSantis - ARTICLE

Congress Authority Over Lower Courts (after reading this you will understand Congress also has the authority to limit the number of lower courts…..they need to get creative and exercise their constitutional power)

Congress has broad authority over the lower courts it created, including the power to establish and regulate their jurisdiction and procedures. This authority is derived from Article III of the Constitution, which grants Congress the power "to ordain and establish" courts under Article III, and to define the jurisdiction of these courts.

Congress can determine the number of courts and judges, set their terms of office, and establish rules for how they operate.

For example, Congress can specify the times and places for holding court, set the rules for issuing writs and processes, and define the appellate jurisdiction of the .

Additionally, Congress can alter the jurisdiction of these courts through legislation, including removing certain types of cases from their jurisdiction.

This power was demonstrated in the case of Stuart v. Laird, where the Supreme Court upheld Congress's authority to abolish and re-establish courts and transfer cases accordingly.

Congress also has the power to regulate the appellate jurisdiction of the Supreme Court, meaning it can determine the types of cases the Supreme Court can hear on appeal.

Furthermore, Congress can create specialized courts, such as the Court of International Trade, and change their status from non-Article III to Article III courts.

Just so you know... by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

