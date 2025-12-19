Just in case I do not get to post again until after Christmas I want to wish all of you and every member of your family a blessed Christmas. I also wish my Jewish subscribers a glorious Hanukkah.

Man In America with William Makis - the information in this video could save the life of a loved one someday - 1 hr. 16 min. VIDEO

SURPRISE, NOT: FDA Rejects Black Box Warning for COVID Shots Despite Internal Recommendation - I was never happy with Dr. Makary as the head of FDA or any position at HHS but I surely don’t get to make the decisions. But now I know my gut was right. The COVID jab should be ended and although recommended Makary would rather play the wait and see game regarding dosage. MAHA is beginning to look like some bad joke…..the joke is on us for trusting things would change. And I am sure the AAP reaps big rewards from their “partners” Pfizer and Moderna for their “loyalty.” - ARTICLE

Just in case I am accused of making false insinuations regarding AAP

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) receives funding from several major pharmaceutical companies, including Eli Lilly, GSK, Merck, Moderna, and Sanofi. In 2017, the AAP received $150,000 from Pfizer to support its Community Access to Child Health (CATCH) program, which funds community-based healthcare initiatives for children. While specific total amounts from all pharmaceutical companies are not fully detailed in the available records, the AAP’s financial ties to Big Pharma have been noted as part of broader concerns about potential conflicts of interest, especially given its advocacy positions on vaccination policies. Additionally, the AAP received $34,974,759 in federal grants during the 2023 fiscal year, which, combined with industry funding, has raised questions about the alignment of its policy stances with its financial supporters.

Why Young Voters Choose Socialism - school choice is not what it is being sold to be. It is how they will eventually get ALL students into the indoctrination system no matter where they go to school. In my opinion the only real education a child can get today is at the kitchen table. The education system in America IS NOT broken. It is finally working exactly how it was planned to work when Horace Mann (and others that promoted it) introduced Prussian education to America. Voucher schemes do return education to local control (which is what needs to happen) it is designed to perpetuate the Prussian model of control and they needed a way to get the outliers (private, religious, home schooled) into the system. Voila we will convince parents the answer is a voucher to send your child to any school you want. In the end the only “choice” you will have is choice of location but there will be no choice in what is actually taught. ARTICLE

The American Education Model Began On A Foundation Of Local Control - ARTICLE

NY Times Declares War on Homeschooling & Parental Rights by Alex Newman - the UN is finally showing its true colors about education. Common Core was a set of GLOBAL standards (and they are proven to further dumb down and indoctrinate not educate). They were not only implemented in the US. It is part of the agenda to have ALL children in the entire world learning the same thing at the same time…..it is all about creating obedient global citizens with loyalty only to the state. Sounds like communism doesn’t it. Well just look around people!! ARTICLE

The “Charters of Freedom” Every American Needs to Know by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

Emails Detail How Biden DOJ Overruled FBI Concerns Before Raiding Donald Trump’s Florida Home - will anyone be held accountable? So far not one member of the criminal Biden administration including Biden himself have even received as much as a smack on the hand. They also need to go after Obama too. ARTICLE