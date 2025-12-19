Karen Bracken

TAMMY A.
Dec 19

MURDER

IOT/IOMT RADIATION RNA SV40 AIDS CANCER OBSOLESENCE saRNA

HOLOCAUST ONGOING 2025

debcaso
Dec 20

Merry Christmas! Tammy A pegs it! MURDER is still the agenda. This week accompanied a friend to an oncologist. This blew my mind when he told her she had 1 - 6 months to live with Nothing but an x ray and then said without " you can't get into hospice without a "cancer diagnosis" . He was a young doc. Then he told the 95 yr old friend , after she said NO invasive anything , no internal, no drawing fluid , he doesn't operate on women over 65 anyway! "Do nothing".

He and docs like him want to check people into hospice to be murdered! I told her not to go and live without fear. I started her on DMSO and other natural supplements . It gives her hope which I believe there is for at least another 5yrs or longer. They only know chopping up people and drugging with poisons. He already put a dead-line in her mind . Sick.

