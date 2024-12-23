I wish all of my subscribers, your family, neighbors and friends a very blessed Christmas. I thank you for you support throughout 2024. HAPPY NEW YEAR!
There will be no Truth Bomb from December 23, 2024 until January 3, 2025
ENJOY…..Mary Did You Know sung by Clay Aiken - VIDEO
Such a Great Song...My Favorite Actually...May He Stay With All Of Us And Keep Us Strong For What We Are About To Face...I can't Imagine My Life Without Christ being In it...Merry Christmas America...
Beautiful stack, as usual ❤️
Jesus is the reason for the season! 🙏🏽
Merry Christmas 🎁 and thx for the great thorough of information you supply to the world 🌎