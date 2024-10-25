Exactly 2 months from today is CHRISTMAS!
The UN’s DARK Agenda: What You’re Not Being Told About Agenda 2030 - Thanks to A. J. C - 12 min. - VIDEO
Exclusive: Mayor Giuliani Lays Out Blueprint for Prosecuting Biden in '25 - Alex Newman interviews Rudy Giuliani - 22 min. VIDEO
"U.S. Study on Puberty Blockers Goes Unpublished Because of Politics, Doctor Says" from Tom Woods - ARTICLE
There is a ton of information in the two articles below but as time goes on real medical professionals are finding more and more of the truth these drug companies have known all along and our own “health” agencies have known too and have hidden from the public.
ALL Recombinant Vaccines and Adjuvants – Not Just Covid-19 Vaccines – Are Now Implicated in DNA Contamination Scandal - ARTICLE
COVID Shot-Cancer Links – Understand Them To Defeat Them - ARTICLE
A win in Idaho, and a reminder about React19 fundraiser in Spokane WA, October 25 - I do believe that eventually these mRNA shots will be shut down but sadly millions will have died or been disabled before that happens. This is what happens when you rush a vaccine to market without proper studies. Of course I personally believe that you cannot make a safe or effective vaccine. You just do not mess with mother nature. A researcher may see results in the lab but when you inject this stuff into a body and interfere with the natural flow no one can predict what will truly happen especially in the long term. And when billions of dollars in profit are at stake I do not trust any of them to tell the truth. COVID could have been treated without a vaccine and they knew it but there was no money in the repurposed drugs that were proven to save lives. It will be up to the people to refuse to comply - ARTICLE
UK example: making car use increasingly inconvenient - believe me this is the plan for every country - ARTICLE
2024 Election: Perhaps the greatest tool the left uses against Donald Trump is that he is a powerful and wealthy man. The left cries, "He is not like you!" Yet, Trump shouts, "I'm rich and I want you to be rich!"
In the DC swamp, are small people made large by unfettered power. They way they become stronger is by taking more of the peoples' power from them and concentrating it in one place. Trump has demonstrated that he wants America's power to be distributed. He wants businesses to thrive and people to be able to hope in their economy. This requires the opposite of what the left offers.
I'm not telling any secrets; just pointing out the obvious. Many intelligent folks preceding me have said the same thing in different ways:
“Power corrupts. Absolute power corrupts absolutely.” -- Lord Acton
“...it's more true that power attracts the corruptible. The sane are usually attracted by other things than power.” -- David Brin
“Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man's character, give him power.” -- Abraham Lincoln
“When plunder becomes a way of life, men create for themselves a legal system that authorizes it and a moral code that glorifies it.” -- Frederic Bastiat
If there's one thing I've observed about Donald trump, it is that he is powerful, yet he is not corrupted by that power. He knows what most have yet to discover; power is gained by giving it to others.
He is humble in ways most of us will never see, and strong in ways we can only wish we could emulate. Each time someone criticizes Trump in my presence, I stop them and ask if they've read any of his ten books. They always say "no" and I tell them, "Trump has gone to the trouble of telling you exactly who he is, and what he's going to do! Why would you ONLY listen to those who are equally as ignorant as you?"
"Rommel, you magnificent bastard! I read your book!" -- Gen. George S. Patton
