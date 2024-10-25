Exactly 2 months from today is CHRISTMAS!

The UN’s DARK Agenda: What You’re Not Being Told About Agenda 2030 - Thanks to A. J. C - 12 min. - VIDEO

Exclusive: Mayor Giuliani Lays Out Blueprint for Prosecuting Biden in '25 - Alex Newman interviews Rudy Giuliani - 22 min. VIDEO

"U.S. Study on Puberty Blockers Goes Unpublished Because of Politics, Doctor Says" from Tom Woods - ARTICLE

There is a ton of information in the two articles below but as time goes on real medical professionals are finding more and more of the truth these drug companies have known all along and our own “health” agencies have known too and have hidden from the public.

ALL Recombinant Vaccines and Adjuvants – Not Just Covid-19 Vaccines – Are Now Implicated in DNA Contamination Scandal - ARTICLE

COVID Shot-Cancer Links – Understand Them To Defeat Them - ARTICLE

A win in Idaho, and a reminder about React19 fundraiser in Spokane WA, October 25 - I do believe that eventually these mRNA shots will be shut down but sadly millions will have died or been disabled before that happens. This is what happens when you rush a vaccine to market without proper studies. Of course I personally believe that you cannot make a safe or effective vaccine. You just do not mess with mother nature. A researcher may see results in the lab but when you inject this stuff into a body and interfere with the natural flow no one can predict what will truly happen especially in the long term. And when billions of dollars in profit are at stake I do not trust any of them to tell the truth. COVID could have been treated without a vaccine and they knew it but there was no money in the repurposed drugs that were proven to save lives. It will be up to the people to refuse to comply - ARTICLE

UK example: making car use increasingly inconvenient - believe me this is the plan for every country - ARTICLE

