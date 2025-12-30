“We Won’t be Fooled Again!” How extensive is this year’s FLU? by Dr. Meryl Nass - one thing current day journalists CANNOT be accused of and that is actually doing research on what they write about. They carry the narrative they are told to carry not the truth. As a matter of fact they are purposely told to hide the truth to keep their sponsors (big pharma and the government) happy - ARTICLE

Big Farma: How the American Bread Industry is Knowingly Poisoning Millions - with modern technology making your own bread from scratch using the right ingredients is fast and healthy. People are not gluten intolerant……their bodies are intolerant to the poison they are injesting. There is a reason the people in Europe have a longer life span than we do here in America - ARTICLE

According to recent data, the average life expectancy in the European Union is 81.5 years, with women living to an average of 83.3 years and men to 77.7 years. In contrast, the average life expectancy in the United States is 76.1 years, with women averaging 81.2 years and men 76.4 years. This results in a gap of approximately five years between the average life expectancy of Europeans and Americans.

Here’s Why a Hennepin County Judge Overturned a $7.2M Medicaid Fraud Conviction - now what do you think would happen to you if you committed this crime?? ARTICLE

Saving the USA (Part 3) by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

Lose the REAL ID and Switch Back to Freedom - Learn all about REAL ID……the dangers…..the unconstitutionality and what you can do about it. The only way they win is if we refuse to stand up and refuse to comply. HERE is just one of the resource documents available at: refuserealid.org

WHO Instructs Governments to Track Online Anti-Vaccine Messaging in Real Time with AI: Journal ‘Vaccines’ - Let’s not forget that as of January 22, 2026 the US is officially out of the WHO, the Amendments to the IHR and the Pandemic Agreement (Treaty). If Trump backs out at the last minute then we have to really consider his real allegiance. If the withdrawal takes place with legislation passed in Congress the next President can put us right back in with the WHO and if a Democrat is elected anytime in the future it will happen - ARTICLE

Latest on Birthrights Battle - ARTICLE

Firegate: Democrat LA Mayor Karen Bass’ Admin Altered Palisades Fire Report & Deleted Evidence - ARTICLE

