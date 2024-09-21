Gee I am starting to wonder if we will even have an election in November. The below information, if true, does not paint a pretty picture especially of our own corrupt government.

Mike Benz Reveals How and Why the War in Ukraine Was Initiated by the CIA, DoD and US State Department - as I have said numerous times; our biggest enemy is our very own government. Ukraine and the US have been involved in criminal activities together for decades. Be patient with the video…..it is important stuff - if you listen it becomes VERY clear why the Cheney and Bush people are supporting Harris - Trump needs to do one very important thing in order to shut down these criminals…he needs to end all 501 © tax free laws - He won’t but he should - Mike Benz also did an excellent interview with tucker Carlson - ARTICLE/VIDEO (48 min.)

“A NATO invasion of nuclear Russia is currently underway, and the world is unaware that it is in World War III”. Has President Putin’s Patience Reached Its Limits? - ARTICLE

Blinken’s Strategy for World War III? - notice the similarity in this article and the information shared by Mike Benz - ARTICLE

EU Parliament Issuing a Virtual Declaration of War on Russia - ARTICLE

Entire state of Georgia ordered to hand count PAPER BALLOTS on election day! - when they cry that this will take extra time and delay the actual count remind them that France hand counts all of their ballots and they are done by the end of the night. And while this is great start they can easily make the count go faster if they go back to voting and counting at the smaller precinct levels like they used to do before the machines AND also remember and don’t be fooled…..hand counting does not do anything to stop dead people and illegals from voting. Their ballots will be hand counted but not challenged or checked to make sure the voter was not an illegal registration. The election thieves will use the illegal registration to create a ballot. ARTICLE

DoD Schools Are a Potemkin Village - ARTICLE

Those Published “17,000 Hydroxychloroquine Deaths” Never Happened - ARTICLE

The Man You Don’t Know - INFORMATION

Now In Theaters, Matt Walsh's Must See Hit Comedy: Am I Racist? - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (2 min./3 min)

Here is a new website dedicated to combating AI and protecting the human. ANTI MATTERS

