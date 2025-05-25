GOVERNMENT by PRECEDENT: The Death of Liberty by Michael Boldin of the Tenth Amendment Center - 1 min. VIDEO

"Never Heard Of Him": Notable Columbia Prof Says He Isn't Sure Obama Attended Columbia University - Obama is and was a manchurian candidate. Not a natural born citizen (his father was a British subject) and his education is a lie. I believe he is a subject of MK-Ultra to carry out the globalist agenda - ARTICLE

REPORT: BlackRock is quietly erasing homeownership—and it’s all part of the Great Reset plan. - 9 min. VIDEO

Breaking: RFK, Jr., Sends Letter to Head of CFIA: "Let's Cooperate, Study, but Not Kill the Ostriches in BC!" - the killing of these beatiful animals that have answers to the immune system are being threatened because they threaten the pharmaceutical complex and this is what ONE HEALTH is really all about. They will not only control you they will contral all animals and decide what people and animals can live. Sounds crazy and yes these people are crazy. Let’s pray the letter from RFK Jr. ends this insanity in BC. ARTICLE

USDA Conditionally Approves Pfizer Spin-Off Zoetis' Bird Flu Chicken Vaccine by Jon Fleetwood - ARTICLE

The Next Pandemic Is Already Funded: Here’s Who’s Behind It - ARTICLE

Does anyone in this country understand the definition of SEDITION and that SEDITION like TREASON needs to be addressed and is addressed in our Constitution and our laws. Immigrants like this need to be removed immediately. We must shut off all immigration from the Middle East. They come to conquer not to become Americans. Islam is not a religion. It is their religion, their government and their economy. And anyone that does not follow them must be destroyed. Sedition and treason are not free speech they are an agenda to take down our country. 1 min. VIDEO

Senator stunned by Biden handout of $93 billion AFTER Trump was elected - will anyone in the Biden administration be charged with the crimes they committed during his administration? Exposing this stuff means nothing when they do NOTHING about it - 10 min. VIDEO

