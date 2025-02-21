Mitch McConnell/DOGE/Dr. Kory/Kash Patel/Leo Hohmann
Friday February 21, 2025 Truth Bomb
Report: Mitch McConnell to Announce Senate Retirement - ya think he was made an offer he could not refuse? Like, retire or go to jail along with your wife? ARTICLE
BREAKING: DOGE Uncovers Stacey Abrams’ Unlikely $2 Billion Windfall - when they start looking into some of these elected that went to DC poor and are now millionaires that is going to rock DC to the core - ARTICLE
NY Vaccine Clinics Called Ambulances To Be "On Standby" - FOIA by Dr. Pierre Kory - ARTICLE
DOGE website - DOGE
BREAKING: Senate Votes to Confirm Kash Patel As FBI Director - go get em’ Kash - ARTICLE/VIDEO (6 min.)
The Daily Mail suddenly wakes up from its journalistic coma and reports an actual factual story about Covid death shots by Leo Hohmann - ARTICLE
