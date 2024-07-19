The Rot of Obama/Biden USSS On Full Nauseating Display at Last Night’s RNC - Kimberly Cheatle had the nerve to show up at the RNC Convention Wednesday night and several legislators put her on the spot and when she tried to slink away they chased her down. Say what you will about our Senator from TN (Marsha Blackburn) she showed real backbone and guts in the video in this article. ARTICLE/VIDEO (4 min.)

How the CIA creates Lone Gunmen through the MK Ultra Program - ARTICLE

Biblical Prophesy Coming True-The World Was Warned to P-R-E-P-A-R-E - this Substack post is very long but I found it to be very enlightening and it reminds us how things have been planned for a long time for a time such as we are facing today - ARTICLE

Trump says the bad people have nothing to look up to…..they have no God - 40 seconds - VIDEO

The Rise of Bernal: A New Power Behind the White House - sounds to me as if Bernal is more than just Jill’s “work” husband - Thanks to Jackie W. - ARTICLE

Biden Tests Positive for COVID—Convenient Timing or Convenient Excuse? - This is BS. Biden has had COVID so any person that takes a PCR test that had the supposed COVID will test positive for COVID because the fragments remain forever. Remember, the inventor of PCR (Dr. Kary Mullis stated if you cycle PCR enough times it will tell you anything you want it to tell you. COVID was out of circulation a long time ago. WAKE UP. PCR is how they distort the truth. If he ends up in the hospital then Remdesivir (run-death-is-near) will conveniently do him in and will serve multiple agendas. ARTICLE

Biden is done…….cannot even get into the car without major assistance. Rumor has it he will drop out of the race as early as Sunday. And he will not endorse Kamala leaving the Democrat nominee to an open convention. Like I said almost 4 years ago……Gavin Newsom will be the next President. With Joe out of the way it will make stealing the election less obvious. It was my hope Biden would be able to hang in there but it just means we have to work harder to get out the vote for Trump - VIDEO

Here's what we know about the two men critically injured during the attempted assassination of Donald Trump - we all need to pray for these 2 survivors and their families as well as the for the family of the deceased victim Corey Comperatore. This is the first article I have seen giving details about the injured so I wanted to share it with others that might want to know about the other victims of the assassination attempt on Donald J. Trump - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

